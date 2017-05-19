While the leaks regarding the dual-camera setup on OnePlus 5 have become increasingly common, despite being contradictory on occasions, we now have some official information about the camera on the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus has now officially confirmed that the company has partnered with DxO to provide an improved camera performance on its upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone.

In a post on OnePlus official forum, a company staff member who goes by the username "diegohnz" announced that the company has partnered with DxO to "enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5." For those who are unaware, DxO is best known for its photography benchmark - the DxOMark, which is often used by tech critics to draw comparisons between smartphones.

On the collaboration, Etienne Knauer, SVP Sales and Marketing at DxO, said, "OnePlus has always been one of the leading innovators in the smartphone industry, and we are proud to partner with them and support their exciting mobile photography strategy."

Notably, OnePlus has not shared any specific details about the camera setup on the OnePlus 5 or even shared the capacity in which DxO will be involved in the partnership. If you might have missed it, let us point it out for you that this is also the first time OnePlus has officially mentioned the smartphone's name as OnePlus 5 in a public statement. However, the company confirmed the name earlier this month and that it will be launched this Summer.

Further, the company disclosed that the naming of OnePlus 5 was influenced by the number five jersey of former NBA player Robert Horry, who is apparently liked by a large number of OnePlus employees.

As there is still confusion regarding the camera setup and everyday leaks aren't helping much either, it seems like we will have to wait for the OnePlus 5's official launch for further confirmation.