OnePlus 5 Impresses in Its First Durability Test

 
21 June 2017
OnePlus 5 Impresses in Its First Durability Test

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 was globally unveiled on Tuesday
  • OnePlus 5 convincingly passed bend, scratch tests
  • OnePlus features 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

OnePlus 5, the much-anticipated smartphone, was finally unveiled on Tuesday, and as expected, it packs some top notch specifications. The new flagship from OnePlus has received its first durable test that reveals the phone can take care of itself in tough conditions.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has put the OnePlus 5 through a series of scratch, burn, and bend tests, and you won't be disappointed with the phone's performance.

As per the durability test video by JerryRigEverything, the OnePlus 5 offered resistance against scratches on the screen as well as on the camera lens at the back. The video showed the OnePlus 5 being scratched with a coin and key which initially left a mark but were easy to get rid of. In the video, the OnePlus 5 was however seen having severe scratches at the back with sharp objects like knife and razor. Jerry points that the OnePlus 5 is "durable but not invincible" referring to sharp objects.

The OnePlus 5 was also subjected to fire where the display started showing white pixels after almost 40 seconds, and Jerry adds that users will need to make sure that the phone does not come in contact with fire. In the bend test, the OnePlus 5 back popped up when pressed with hands though it didn't bend beyond a point. The phone convincingly passed the bend test with flying colours.

JerryRigEverything says that his series of torture tests shows how phones like the OnePlus 5 are made for handling durability and how well the device will last through the coming years. We can expect the OnePlus 5 passing through several kinds of tests in the coming weeks.

Tags: OnePlus 5 Durability Test, OnePlus Mobiles, OnePlus 5 Launch
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap

OnePlus 5 Impresses in Its First Durability Test
 
 

