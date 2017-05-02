Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Confirmed to Be in Development by CEO, Will Be a 'Big Surprise'

  hindi
02 May 2017
Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a Snapdragon 835 processor
  • It is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM
  • The storage may be at 256GB

OnePlus is said to be skipping the number 'four' moniker as it's considered unlucky in China, and launch the OnePlus 5 this year. Up until now there have been no confirmations from the company on any upcoming smartphone launch, but CEO Pete Lau has put to rest all the speculations, and has confirmed that the company is working on something 'big' aka OnePlus 5.

Pete Lau just a shared a post originally posted by OnePlus, saying that the employees are working without a break in order to bring a 'big surprise' for its consumers. Lau shared this post on Weibo and encouraged the OnePlus team to carry on their mission. The image shared on Weibo is of labourers working on a smartphone, indicating that the company is indeed talking about the OnePlus 5 launch. This post confirms that big changes will arrive with the smartphone this year.

OnePlus 5 is expected to stick to OnePlus' strategy of bringing the best of specifications at a reasonable price point. The device is expected to be unveiled sometime in the second half of 2017, and it is expected to sport a 5.5-inch 2K display (1080x2048 pixels), be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, pack 8GB RAM, and come with bumped up storage at 256GB.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 5 is tipped to sport a 23-megapixel rear camera with features like optical image stabilisation, zoom, and flash. At the front, the OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Previous reports claim that the smartphone will sport a dual-edged screen, hardware navigation keys, although the bezel will be slimmer than the predecessor. Because of more display real estate, the fingerprint scanner will be housed at the back of the smartphone, and the OnePlus 5 will be 7mm thin as well, slightly slimmer than the predecessor. Another detail says that the OnePlus 5 may come with a ceramic body mimicking the Xiaomi Mi MIX.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus 5 Features, Pete Lau, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

Redmi Note 4
