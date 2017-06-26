Following its Early Access Sale on Amazon India last week, and offline sales via OnePlus Pop-Up Stores across the country, the OnePlus 5 (Review) will go on open sale via Amazon India, the OnePlus Store, and the OnePlus Experience Store (in Bengaluru) at 12am IST on Tuesday, June 27.

To recall, the new flagship from Chinese startup OnePlus was launched in India last week. The OnePlus 5 price in India is Rs. 32,999 for the Slate Grey 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 37,999 for the Midnight Black 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone's accessories, including screen protectors and cases, have already gone on sale via the OnePlus Store.

On Amazon, OnePlus 5 India launch offers include a Vodafone offer that gives prepaid users 10GB of data per month at the price of 1GB for 5 months. Vodafone's postpaid subscribers of the operator will get 9GB of additional data free for 5 billing cycles if they are on plans with 1GB or more data; on top of this, Vodafone Red users with 4G SIM will get 10GB of extra free data per month for 3 months through by logging into the MyVodafone app. Both postpaid and prepaid users will get free access to Vodafone Play for three months.

Separately, SBI credit and debit card holders will get flat Rs. 1.500 cashback on the OnePlus 5 price, on top of the up to Rs. 1,000 exchange offer the company is running (valid till June 28 across all authorised retail channels). Kindle users who purchase the handset between June 22 and July 31 will get promotional e-book credit worth Rs. 500 when logging into the app from the smartphone. Sign in on the Amazon Prime Video app on the phone to get Rs. 250 cashback in Amazon Pay balance. All OnePlus 5 users will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs. 1,000.

There are several improvements the OnePlus 5 brings over its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T, and you can check out our What's New and Different piece for specifics. The smartphone, with the highest ever price tag for a OnePlus device, also enters the premium league - competing with flagships from established manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi. Check out our comparison of the OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8.

The dual-SIM OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and just this week received its second major update since launch, bringing it up to OxygenOS 4.5.2. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.45GHz and four cores clocked at 1.9GHz) coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 5 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel telephoto lens equipped sensor that together provide depth of field effects like Bokeh. On the front, it bears a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 5 comes with either 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is not expandable. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C (2.0). The OnePlus 5 bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 154.2x74.1x7.25mm, and weighs in at 153 grams.