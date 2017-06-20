We are only hours away from the global unveiling of the OnePlus 5 flagship smartphone but there's no shortage of excitement being created by the company ahead of the launch. Now, Amazon India, the exclusive online retailer of the new OnePlus 5 smartphone in the country, has announced an app-only contest that can win you the OnePlus 5.

The app-only contest is a one-day affair and will end midnight Tuesday (tonight). To participate, users will have to sign-in to their Amazon account (or sign-up) via the Android or iOS app.

Under the contest, Amazon will display three of doors on the event page of the app and a participating user will have to choose one out of three doors displayed. In the contest, a user will have go through five stages and is eligible to receive a surprise when unlocking in Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the contest.

"At the end of the Contest Period, the customers who open and enter the Secret Door will be entitled to participate in a draw of lots that will be conducted amongst the customers who select and open the Secret Door. Such customers will receive an e-mail notification from Amazon with a Contest question and will be required to follow such other steps as mentioned in the e-mail," informs the contest page.

Amazon India reveals that there are a total of 23 prizes to be won and the prize will be delivered to each winner on or before July 30 2017. The prizes under the contest include the OnePlus backpack (10 winners); OnePlus Bullets earphones (10 winners), and the OnePlus 5 smartphone (3 winners).

Amazon India clarifies that the offer is not valid on Amazon app for iPhone 4 and below as well as Windows phones and tablets.

The OnePlus 5 will be unveiled globally on Tuesday while the India launch is set for Thursday. The smartphone is expected to go on sale in India on Thursday itself through Amazon India.