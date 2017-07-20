Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Emergency Call Issue to Be Fixed via Software Update, Says OnePlus

 
20 July 2017
OnePlus 5 Emergency Call Issue to Be Fixed via Software Update, Says OnePlus

Highlights

  • OnePlus confirms software update for OnePlus 5
  • The update will aim to fix emergency calling issue
  • Users earlier reported their phone reboots when they dial 911

Several OnePlus 5 users recently reported a bug that prevented them from making emergency calls. According to the users, the OnePlus 5 smartphone rebooted every time an emergency number was dialled. OnePlus had earlier said it is "looking into the issue" and now it has confirmed that it has been testing a software update that fixes the problem.

In a statement, OnePlus said, "We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue. We will be rolling out the software update shortly."

Unfortunately, it remains unclear what caused the issue on the OnePlus 5 (Review) units. Notably, the reboot issue was only experienced by select customers. When we checked our OnePlus 5 India unit following the same steps then we didn't face the aforementioned issue.

OnePlus in an earlier statement to Gadgets 360 had asked affected OnePlus 5 users to contact the company at support@oneplus.net.

The issue now seems to be related to software though it's unfortunate that it was experienced by some users as emergency number could be the only help someone gets in a dire situation.

The OnePlus 5 smartphone is less than a month old, and there have been several issues that have been reported so far. Some OnePlus 5 experienced "jelly-scrolling" bug that rendered the interface incorrectly when scrolling through a webpage or app. Another issue reported was the phone unable to adjust stereo left and right audio channels when the orientation of the smartphone was reversed. In a separate issue, an Indian user alleged that his OnePlus 5 unit shipped without physical volume buttons.

