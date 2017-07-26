Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 911 Reboot Issue: OnePlus Explains Emergency Call Bug and Fix

 
26 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 911 Reboot Issue: OnePlus Explains Emergency Call Bug and Fix

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 units were rebooting every time a 911 call was made
  • OnePlus was quick to resolve the issue
  • OnePlus explains that few users on a VoLTE network were facing the issue

Among several other issues, OnePlus 5 users were recently also facing an unexpected reboot every time they tried to make an emergency call, with the 911 emergency number also affected. OnePlus was quick to respond and fix the bug, and now it has also summarised the reason why this strange issue occurred in the first place.

According to OnePlus, the issue was related to users on a VoLTE network. The call triggered an OTDOA protocol sending the location of the user to the emergency operators, activating a reboot. OnePlus claims that it worked with Qualcomm, its hardware provider, to fix this issue on the OnePlus 5.

“Last week, we received distressing news regarding an issue related to dialling an emergency number on the OnePlus 5. Late last week an update was released to resolve the issue. We would like to provide additional information on the emergency call issue. The source of this issue was related to a modem memory usage issue that triggered a reboot.

This reboot was a random occurrence for some users on VoLTE network where OTDOA protocol was triggered when placing an emergency call. We have worked with our partners at Qualcomm to resolve this issue globally.

To clarify, this occurred only on some OnePlus 5 devices, in random instances under the circumstances described above. Starting last Friday, we rolled out a software update that resolved this issue. We took this extremely seriously and want to thank the users who provided device logs to help us quickly resolve it.”

The bug was reported last week, where several OnePlus 5 users claimed that the smartphone prevented them from making emergency calls to 911 or 999. According to the users, the OnePlus 5 smartphone rebooted every single time an emergency number was dialled.

The OnePlus 5 smartphone was launched in June, and there have been several issues that have been reported so far already. Few OnePlus 5 users experienced a peculiar "jelly-scrolling" bug that rendered the interface incorrectly when scrolling through a webpage or app - an issue that the company later said was 'natural'. Another issue reported was the phone unable to adjust left and right stereo audio channels when the orientation of the smartphone was reversed during video recording. In a separate issue, an Indian user alleged that his OnePlus 5 unit shipped without physical volume buttons.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Tags: OnePlus 5 Issues, OnePlus 5 Emergency Call Issues, OnePlus 5 NEtwork, OnePlus 5 Update, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Asks US Court to Block Canadian Global Delisting Order
AI Doomsday: Should You Be Worried About the Rise of Artificial Intelligence?
OnePlus 5 911 Reboot Issue: OnePlus Explains Emergency Call Bug and Fix
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  3. Musk vs Zuckerberg: Tech Titans Wage War on AI Regulation
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Moto Z2 Force With 6GB RAM, Dual Cameras, ShatterShield Display Launched
  6. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  7. Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's August 16 Event
  8. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  9. MIUI 9 Based on Android 7.0 Nougat Previewed Ahead of Wednesday Launch
  10. Xiaomi Mi 5X Set to Launch Today With Android 7.0 Nougat-Based MIUI 9
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.