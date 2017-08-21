OnePlus 5 was launched back in June in two variants - 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants. The former was only made available in the Slate Gray colour variant, while the latter was only made available in Midnight Black back then. Then, the Soft Gold variant was launched earlier this month, with the announcement of the new 8GB RAM variant in Slate Gray. This variant is now available to purchase in India, and is up for grabs on Amazon India during the OnePlus Super Seller Week from Monday, August 21 to Friday, August 25, and is also alternatively available on oneplusstore.in.

As part of the OnePlus Super Seller Week, Amazon India is offering deals on Cleartrip, extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange (up to Rs. 22,700 on exchange), 3 to 6 months No Cost EMI options on credit cards, and Rs. 1,500 Amazon Pay cashback on the use of American Express card or Amazon Gift Card. Vodafone is offering free 75GB 4G data and three months of free Vodafone Play. And lastly, there is also free 12-month accidental damage insurance, courtesy Kotak 811.

Apart from the new Slate Gray option, the Midnight Black and the recently launched Soft Gold options are also available on Amazon India, alongside the 64GB variant. All the offers remain the same, irrespective of the colour or storage option you choose.

Apart from the OnePlus 5 offers, the OnePlus 3T (6GB RAM/64GB storage) is up for grabs at a discounted rate of Rs. 27,999. Similar exchange offer and Amazon Pay balance cashback offer is also listed. On the OnePlus 3T, Vodafone is offering 45GB of free 4G data for five months. OnePlus 3T 128GB variant is not available on Amazon India currently.