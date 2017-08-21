Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 8GB RAM Slate Gray Variant Now Available in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store

 
21 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 8GB RAM Slate Gray Variant Now Available in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store

Highlights

  • The Slate Grey variant has been introduced in the Amazon sale
  • The sale will go on till August 25
  • There's an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22,700 also listed

OnePlus 5 was launched back in June in two variants - 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants. The former was only made available in the Slate Gray colour variant, while the latter was only made available in Midnight Black back then. Then, the Soft Gold variant was launched earlier this month, with the announcement of the new 8GB RAM variant in Slate Gray. This variant is now available to purchase in India, and is up for grabs on Amazon India during the OnePlus Super Seller Week from Monday, August 21 to Friday, August 25, and is also alternatively available on oneplusstore.in.

As part of the OnePlus Super Seller Week, Amazon India is offering deals on Cleartrip, extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange (up to Rs. 22,700 on exchange), 3 to 6 months No Cost EMI options on credit cards, and Rs. 1,500 Amazon Pay cashback on the use of American Express card or Amazon Gift Card. Vodafone is offering free 75GB 4G data and three months of free Vodafone Play. And lastly, there is also free 12-month accidental damage insurance, courtesy Kotak 811.

Apart from the new Slate Gray option, the Midnight Black and the recently launched Soft Gold options are also available on Amazon India, alongside the 64GB variant. All the offers remain the same, irrespective of the colour or storage option you choose.

Apart from the OnePlus 5 offers, the OnePlus 3T (6GB RAM/64GB storage) is up for grabs at a discounted rate of Rs. 27,999. Similar exchange offer and Amazon Pay balance cashback offer is also listed. On the OnePlus 3T, Vodafone is offering 45GB of free 4G data for five months. OnePlus 3T 128GB variant is not available on Amazon India currently.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Tags: OnePlus 5 Slate Grey, OnePlus 5 Slate Grey Offers, OnePLus 128GB Slate Grey, Amazon India, OnePLus Store, OnePLus, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

OxygenOS App Locker Can Be Bypassed Easily, OnePlus Says Working on Solution
OnePlus 5 8GB RAM Slate Gray Variant Now Available in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch Today
  2. The White Walkers Are Now Both More Powerful and Vulnerable
  3. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
  4. Apple Under Pressure to Dazzle With Next iPhone as Smartphone Market Slow
  5. Galaxy Note 8 Accidentally Listed on Samsung's Online Retail Store
  6. Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 14,999
  7. Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin Has a Plan to Cure Our Smartphone Addiction
  8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Concept Video Hints at Even Thinner Bezels
  9. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) Price Slashed in India
  10. Intel's First 8th Gen Core CPUs Target Laptops With 'Kaby Lake Refresh'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.