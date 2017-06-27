Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 to Get EIS for 4K Videos, Wi-Fi Issue Fix With Future Update

 
27 June 2017
Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 is available exclusively on Amazon India
  • The smartphone will get EIS for 4K videos in future update
  • It will also solve the Wi-Fi issue some users are now reporting

The OnePlus 5 was launched last week, and the smartphone is now available on Amazon India in an open sale. Alongside the launch, OnePlus hosted an AMA on Reddit answering all its fans' questions. In the AMA, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive the Android O update before the end of this year. It also confirmed several things about the OnePlus 5, including the fact that EIS for 4K videos and a Wi-Fi issue will be resolved with a future update. Furthermore, OnePlus 5 early access buyers were complaining about not receiving their units still, and the company informed that the buyers will receive their devices ‘normally’ this week.

Because of the absence of electronic image stabilisation in 4K videos on the OnePlus 5 (Review), handheld videos appear very shaky, as reported by early adopters and reviewers - including us. Also, some early adopters have noticed that the even though the smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi, the OnePlus 5 cannot access the Internet. OnePlus, in its AMA, confirmed that both these issues will be resolved in a future update.

The company also touched upon the delay of the OnePlus 5 early access packages, and said that customers who ordered the OnePlus 5 last week should see their parcels arrive this week. This was received with disappointment by many fans as they expected to flaunt their devices much before the regular buyers.

Apart from this, OnePlus also confirmed that it has no plans to launch microSD card slots for memory expansion, and that a tablet is not on the cards. However, the company did claim that a premium device with a $800 (roughly Rs. 51,600) price tag could be a possibility in the future.

The OnePlus 5 was launched in India last week, and was made available on Amazon India the same day in an early access sale. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 32,999, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

Tasneem Akolawala

