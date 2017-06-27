OnePlus 5 to Get EIS for 4K Videos, Wi-Fi Issue Fix With Future Update

The OnePlus 5 was launched last week, and the smartphone is now available on Amazon India in an open sale. Alongside the launch, OnePlus hosted an AMA on Reddit answering all its fans' questions. In the AMA, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive the Android O update before the end of this year. It also confirmed several things about the OnePlus 5, including the fact that EIS for 4K videos and a Wi-Fi issue will be resolved with a future update. Furthermore, OnePlus 5 early access buyers were complaining about not receiving their units still, and the company informed that the buyers will receive their devices ‘normally’ this week.

Because of the absence of electronic image stabilisation in 4K videos on the OnePlus 5 (Review), handheld videos appear very shaky, as reported by early adopters and reviewers - including us. Also, some early adopters have noticed that the even though the smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi, the OnePlus 5 cannot access the Internet. OnePlus, in its AMA, confirmed that both these issues will be resolved in a future update.

The company also touched upon the delay of the OnePlus 5 early access packages, and said that customers who ordered the OnePlus 5 last week should see their parcels arrive this week. This was received with disappointment by many fans as they expected to flaunt their devices much before the regular buyers.

Apart from this, OnePlus also confirmed that it has no plans to launch microSD card slots for memory expansion, and that a tablet is not on the cards. However, the company did claim that a premium device with a $800 (roughly Rs. 51,600) price tag could be a possibility in the future.

The OnePlus 5 was launched in India last week, and was made available on Amazon India the same day in an early access sale. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 32,999, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.