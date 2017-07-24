Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5, 3T 'Back to School' Offers Include a Free Protective Case, Discounts, and More

 
24 July 2017
Highlights

  • OnePlus is giving the protective case for free
  • The Bullets V2 earphones can be picked up for Rs. 599
  • There’s 20 percent off on the Back to School bundle as well

OnePlus has decided to host its own ‘Back to School’ sale with offers and freebies on the purchase of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. Both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are up for grabs on the OnePlus online store with a free protective case and 50 percent off on earphones.

The OnePlus 5 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants are in stock on the OnePlus online store. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T buyers are being offered a free protective case and 50 percent off on Bullets V2 when you add them to your cart. The Bullets V2 will be priced at Rs. 599 instead of Rs. 1,199.

Furthermore, there is a 20 percent discount on the ‘Back to School’ bundle which consists of a travel backpack and the OnePlus Bullets V2. The bundle’s original price is at Rs. 4,198, but OnePlus is now offering it at Rs. 3,358 (Luna Dust colour travel backpack only). The Dash Power Bundle which consists of the adapter and the cable can also be purchased for Rs. 1,945 (original price Rs. 2,048) from the store.

Other accessories are also available on discount for OnePlus 5 and 3T buyers, from tempered glass screen protectors to flip covers, Dash car chargers, and USB Type-C OTG cables. Apart from this, OnePlus is also offering free 12 months Servify damage protection subscription on opening a Kodak 811 account. Vodafone is also offering additional data to buyers, Rs. 500 Kindle ebook promotion credits, and Rss. are also being offered.

The OnePlus 5 8GB variant is back in stock on Amazon India as well with similar Kindle and Vodafone offers. Additionally, Amazon is offering Rs. 250 as Amazon Pay Balance if you stream the Prime Video app on the smartphone. Instead of being free, Amazon is offering up to 70 percent off on protective case purchase alongside. There’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs. 17,600 listed for both the variants.

OnePlus 5 price

The OnePlus 5 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 32,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. Both the variants can be purchased via Amazon India and OnePlus Store online, and OnePlus Experience Stores offline.

OnePlus 5 specifications

OnePlus 5 was launched in India in June, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with wide colour gamut. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. One of the highlights of the smartphone is the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 16-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a 16-megapixel front camera on board, along with 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
