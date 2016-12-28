Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant to Go on Sale in India Starting January 5

 
28 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant to Go on Sale in India Starting January 5

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3T went on sale in India earlier this month
  • The 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999
  • OnePlus 3T also offered in Gunmetal variant

OnePlus' latest flagship, OnePlus 3T, went on sale in India earlier this month. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999 while the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999. The smartphone was initially offered in India in its Gunmetal colour variant only, with Soft Gold due to arrive soon. On Wednesday, OnePlus announced the 64GB Soft Gold colour variant will be available from January 5 on Amazon India. The 128GB storage variant will continue to only be available in the Gunmetal colour variant.

(Also see: OnePlus 3T Review)

Customers can register for the Amazon App-only sale on January 5 from Wednesday itself, all the way up till January 3. Open sales will begin from January 6.

OnePlus claims the Soft Gold variant "is unbelievably beautiful and presents a lighter, yet elegant look." To recap, the OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The device sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (two cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two cores clocked at 2.35GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

 

On the camera front, OnePlus 3T has 16-megapixel front and rear cameras. The handset is fitted with a 3400mAh battery that supports Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 3T include 4G LTE (with support for India's LTE bands), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. The OnePlus 3T measures at 152.7x74.7x7.35mm, and weighs 158 grams.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Rs.29,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3T Price in India, OnePlus 3T Soft Gold, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

ISRO to Launch Record 83 Satellites on a Single Rocket Next Month
Reliance Jio SIM Cards Home Delivery via Snapdeal Soon
Micromax Bolt Q381
OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant to Go on Sale in India Starting January 5
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Lyf Water 3 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  2. Soon, Snapdeal Will Deliver Reliance Jio SIM Cards to Your Home
  3. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  4. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. ISRO to Launch Record 83 Satellites on a Single Rocket Next Month
  7. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual Review
  8. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  9. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8's AI Assistant Tipped to Be Integrated With Native Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.