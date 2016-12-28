OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant to Go on Sale in India Starting January 5

OnePlus' latest flagship, OnePlus 3T, went on sale in India earlier this month. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999 while the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999. The smartphone was initially offered in India in its Gunmetal colour variant only, with Soft Gold due to arrive soon. On Wednesday, OnePlus announced the 64GB Soft Gold colour variant will be available from January 5 on Amazon India. The 128GB storage variant will continue to only be available in the Gunmetal colour variant.

(Also see: OnePlus 3T Review)

Customers can register for the Amazon App-only sale on January 5 from Wednesday itself, all the way up till January 3. Open sales will begin from January 6.

OnePlus claims the Soft Gold variant "is unbelievably beautiful and presents a lighter, yet elegant look." To recap, the OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The device sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (two cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two cores clocked at 2.35GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

On the camera front, OnePlus 3T has 16-megapixel front and rear cameras. The handset is fitted with a 3400mAh battery that supports Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 3T include 4G LTE (with support for India's LTE bands), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. The OnePlus 3T measures at 152.7x74.7x7.35mm, and weighs 158 grams.