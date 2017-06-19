Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Oxygen OS Open Beta Updates Bring Many Bug Fixes

 
19 June 2017
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Oxygen OS Open Beta Updates Bring Many Bug Fixes

Highlights

  • The OnePlus Community app version bumped to 1.9
  • To install the open betas, you will need to flash your devices
  • The Oxygen OS open beta versions fixes camera app issues

OnePlus has rolled out the Oxygen OS Open Beta version 18 and version 9 for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, respectively. The update focuses on improving the OnePlus Community app, and brings many bug fixes.

With this update, the OnePlus Community app’s beta version has been bumped up to version 1.9 for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. Other fixes include issues regarding duplicate notifications, duplicate stitches on expanded screenshots, and issues with the app locker. These open beta versions also fix inaccurate battery percentage issues, and display problems with the OnePlus font. It also fixed certain display issues in the weather app, and issues with the opening of the camera app. The update also claims to have fixed an issue that arose while sending files with third party apps via hotspot, and it also fixed inaccurate displayed network speed when activating hotspot.

If you want to run these latest open betas, follow the flashing instructions mentioned here for both the smartphones. Once you migrate to the beta path, you will continue to receive open beta OTAs in the future, and will no longer receive the regular official stable OTAs. Moving back to the official OTA path from the beta path will require a full install and clean flash.

OnePlus is also set to launch the OnePlus 5 this week, and the device will be an Amazon exclusive. It will sport a Snapdragon 835 processor, a dual camera setup, and come in a black colour variant at least. The price of the smartphone is tipped to be starting at Rs. 32,999, and it is expected to go on sale in limited quantity on the same day.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great design and build
  • Record-breaking performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Superb software
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light photography
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed OnePlus 3 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Said to be Facing 'Record Fine' in EU Antitrust Case
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Oxygen OS Open Beta Updates Bring Many Bug Fixes
 
 

