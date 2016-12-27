Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Get an Official Textured Leather Case

 
27 December 2016
Adding to the range of cases officially available for its smartphones, OnePlus has launched a textured leather case for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The case sports a matte finish.

The new OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T leather case is available on the company's global store at $29.95 (roughly Rs. 2,000); it is not on the OnePlus India store at present.

Available in Black colour only, the new OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Leather Case is made with calfskin leather blend; the leather is applied by hand on the hard plastic to ensure a perfect fit, the company says.

OnePlus has used microfibre lining to ensure that the new leather case protects the OnePlus 3 (Review) or OnePlus 3T (Review) units from scratches, the company says. According to the official website, the new OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T leather case weighs 21 grams and has dimensions of 155x78x10.2mm.

The Chinese company has released several cases for its smartphones in the past, such as the wooden cases for the OnePlus 2 and later flagship models that are available in India. The company also released a Sandstone case for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s earlier this year. The official cases for OnePlus smartphones are available on the company's official India store.

OnePlus is offering OnePlus 3T smartphone and accessories such as cases and covers for Re. 1 as part of its December Dash sale. The sale will be next held on December 30, which is also the last day of the sale.

