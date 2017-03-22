Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Launched; Goes on Sale March 31 in India

 
22 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Launched; Goes on Sale March 31 in India

Highlights

  • This limited edition is not as limited as the last limited edition
  • Global availability is March 24, via HypeBeast
  • In India, the smartphone appears to be exclusive to OnePlus' own store

As expected, OnePlus has unveiled a Black colour variant of the OnePlus 3T (Review) that's more widely available. Called the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, the smartphone will not be as limited as the OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition, of which just 250 units were made available to buy via the Colette store in Paris on Tuesday.

So, just how limited is the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition? The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has yet to reveal that figure, and may never do so, saying only "extremely limited" In India, the new colour variant will go on sale on 4pm IST on March 31 till stocks last, as the company's India-specific online store details,  For now, it's not known if it will be exclusive to the company's own store, or if the company's retail partner in the country - Amazon India - will also stock the new limited edition handset.

Abroad, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition will be available via HypeBeast on Friday at 4pm GMT (9:30pm IST). Both abroad and in India, the new colour variant will only be available in the smartphone's 128GB storage variant. From what it appears, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition price remains the same, translating to Rs. 34,999.

In its forum post announcement, OnePlus explains that it has been working on an all-black OnePlus smartphone for "close to a year now." It reveals that it experimented with over 30 variations on the theme, but was not able to get "premium deep black coat" it was aiming to deliver.

"This limited edition of the OnePlus 3T is hewed out of the same space-grade aluminium that lent the original OnePlus 3 and 3T devices their class and durability. A dark coating of just 14 microns in thickness is meticulously applied to the surface of the phone, imbuing the device with a stunning black colour built to last, while retaining the look and feel of naked metal," the company said on its blog post.

On its India site, the company warns users that despite it being "confident" it had created a "superior coating process" for the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, there are still chances of micro-abrasions that may result from "regular use without a protective case."

The OnePlus 3T was launched back in November last year, and was a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 3. The only differences between the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are a faster SoC, increased storage, an improved front camera, and a larger battery. The OnePlus 3T sports a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 820 SoC on the original.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Rs.29,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Price, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Specifications, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Price in India, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus India
LastPass Password Manager Affected by Multiple Security Flaws, Researcher Reveals
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Launched; Goes on Sale March 31 in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Sale, Android O Features, Samsung Pay in India, More: 360 Daily
  2. Here Are the Top Deals in the Flipkart Electronics Sale
  3. New iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Variants Launched: Here's the India Price
  4. Top New Features in Android O
  5. Moto G5 Blue Sapphire Variant Spotted in Leaked Press Renders
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buyers on Idea Network to Get 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 343
  7. Lava Launches Mid-Range Smartphones With Metal Design, 4G VoLTE Support
  8. Nubia M2, M2 Lite, and N2 With 16-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  9. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Colour Launched; India Availability Revealed
  10. How to Download and Install Android O Developer Preview Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.