As expected, OnePlus has unveiled a Black colour variant of the OnePlus 3T (Review) that's more widely available. Called the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, the smartphone will not be as limited as the OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition, of which just 250 units were made available to buy via the Colette store in Paris on Tuesday.

So, just how limited is the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition? The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has yet to reveal that figure, and may never do so, saying only "extremely limited" In India, the new colour variant will go on sale on 4pm IST on March 31 till stocks last, as the company's India-specific online store details, For now, it's not known if it will be exclusive to the company's own store, or if the company's retail partner in the country - Amazon India - will also stock the new limited edition handset.

Abroad, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition will be available via HypeBeast on Friday at 4pm GMT (9:30pm IST). Both abroad and in India, the new colour variant will only be available in the smartphone's 128GB storage variant. From what it appears, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition price remains the same, translating to Rs. 34,999.

In its forum post announcement, OnePlus explains that it has been working on an all-black OnePlus smartphone for "close to a year now." It reveals that it experimented with over 30 variations on the theme, but was not able to get "premium deep black coat" it was aiming to deliver.

"This limited edition of the OnePlus 3T is hewed out of the same space-grade aluminium that lent the original OnePlus 3 and 3T devices their class and durability. A dark coating of just 14 microns in thickness is meticulously applied to the surface of the phone, imbuing the device with a stunning black colour built to last, while retaining the look and feel of naked metal," the company said on its blog post.

On its India site, the company warns users that despite it being "confident" it had created a "superior coating process" for the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, there are still chances of micro-abrasions that may result from "regular use without a protective case."

The OnePlus 3T was launched back in November last year, and was a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 3. The only differences between the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are a faster SoC, increased storage, an improved front camera, and a larger battery. The OnePlus 3T sports a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 820 SoC on the original.