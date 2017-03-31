Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today

 
31 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • This limited edition is not as limited as the last limited edition
  • It will be available via three retail channels in India
  • Price remains the same as regular 128GB storage variant

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black colour variant is set to go on sale in India on Friday. Available only in a 128GB storage variant, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black price is Rs. 34,999. Notably, the colour variant is a limited edition model, and thus will only be available till stocks last.

So when exactly will the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black go on sale? It will be become available via Amazon.in, OnePlusStore.in, and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru from 2pm IST. The smartphone had gone up for pre-orders via Amazon.in on 23 March. 

 

The new OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is the second limited edition handset to be unveiled by the Chinese company, the first being the OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition - of which only 250 units were made available worldwide. 

OnePlus revealed that it had been working on an all-black smartphone for "close to a year". It said that it experimented with over 30 variations on the theme, but was not able to get "premium deep black coat" it was aiming to deliver.

"This limited edition of the OnePlus 3T is hewed out of the same space-grade aluminium that lent the original OnePlus 3 and 3T devices their class and durability. A dark coating of just 14 microns in thickness is meticulously applied to the surface of the phone, imbuing the device with a stunning black colour built to last, while retaining the look and feel of naked metal," the company said.

On its India site, the company warns users that despite it being "confident" it had created a "superior coating process" for the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, there are still chances of micro-abrasions that may result from "regular use without a protective case."

The OnePlus 3T (Review) was launched back in November last year, and was a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 3. The only differences between the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are a faster SoC, increased storage, an improved front camera, and a larger battery. The OnePlus 3T sports a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 820 SoC on the original.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Rs.29,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Price, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Specifications, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Price in India, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus India
Trump Starts Using iPhone; Experts Say Still a Target for Hackers
LeEco Le 1S
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LeEco Le 1S
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Members, Samsung Galaxy S8 Features & More: 360 Daily
  2. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Wired Broadband Service in India
  3. Jio Prime Signups and Happy New Year Offer End Friday: What Happens Next?
  4. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
  5. SpaceX Hails 'Revolution' After Successful Used Rocket Launch, Landing
  6. Reliance Jio Prime Subscribers Said to Have Crossed 50 Million Mark
  7. Amazon's Mobile Carnival Has Deals on OnePlus 3T, iPhone 7, and More
  8. Destiny 2 Release Date, Price, and Beta Revealed
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  10. Twitter Redesigns Replies to Ease 140-Character Limit
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.