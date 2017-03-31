OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black colour variant is set to go on sale in India on Friday. Available only in a 128GB storage variant, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black price is Rs. 34,999. Notably, the colour variant is a limited edition model, and thus will only be available till stocks last.

So when exactly will the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black go on sale? It will be become available via Amazon.in, OnePlusStore.in, and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru from 2pm IST. The smartphone had gone up for pre-orders via Amazon.in on 23 March.

The new OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is the second limited edition handset to be unveiled by the Chinese company, the first being the OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition - of which only 250 units were made available worldwide.

OnePlus revealed that it had been working on an all-black smartphone for "close to a year". It said that it experimented with over 30 variations on the theme, but was not able to get "premium deep black coat" it was aiming to deliver.

"This limited edition of the OnePlus 3T is hewed out of the same space-grade aluminium that lent the original OnePlus 3 and 3T devices their class and durability. A dark coating of just 14 microns in thickness is meticulously applied to the surface of the phone, imbuing the device with a stunning black colour built to last, while retaining the look and feel of naked metal," the company said.

On its India site, the company warns users that despite it being "confident" it had created a "superior coating process" for the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition, there are still chances of micro-abrasions that may result from "regular use without a protective case."

The OnePlus 3T (Review) was launched back in November last year, and was a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 3. The only differences between the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are a faster SoC, increased storage, an improved front camera, and a larger battery. The OnePlus 3T sports a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 820 SoC on the original.