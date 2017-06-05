Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3T Now Available With Free Protective Case

 
05 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 3T Now Available With Free Protective Case

Highlights

  • OnePlus is offering free mobile cases with OnePlus 3T purchase
  • Buyers can get the deal from OnePlus online store
  • Besides, OnePlus Bengaluru store is also giving free Sandstone case

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5, and reports peg its launch for later this month. The company recently announced that it will be discontinuing OnePlus 3T in major markets including India. Since it is the last chance to buy the OnePlus 3T before it goes out of stock, OnePlus is trying to catapult sales.

After offering a Rs. 1,500 cashback last week, the company has sweetened the mobile purchase deal once again. For a limited time till June 12, 07:59:59am, buyers of OnePlus 3T will get a free mobile cover worth up to Rs. 1,499 while making the purchase via OnePlus online store. There are three varieties available in the mobile cases - Sandstone (worth Rs. 899), Karbon (worth Rs. 1,499), and Rosewood (worth Rs. 1,499).

In addition, buyers of the OnePlus 3T via OnePlus' offline store at Brigade Road in Bengaluru will be eligible to get a free Sandstone case along with the handset. It is worth mentioning that OnePlus is betting big on its upcoming flagship and henceforth, it took a major decision to discontinue its seven month old smartphone OnePlus 3T.

As for the upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5, it has been confirmed to launch later this month around June 15 and the company has also confirmed it will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, in addition to the fingerprint sensor being in front, and the camera being developed in partnership with DxO.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3T Mobile Covers, Mobile Protective Cases
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

WWDC 2017: Siri Speaker Amongst Apple's Anticipated Unveils
Files, Activity Placeholders Appear on App Store, Suggest WWDC Launch
Redmi Note 4
OnePlus 3T Now Available With Free Protective Case
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Big Mobile Sale
TRENDING
  1. Apple's Upcoming Products Leaked by Alleged Foxconn Insiders
  2. OnePlus 5 Leaked Teaser Shows iPhone 7 Plus-Like Design
  3. Amazon Aims to Put Fire Phone Nightmare Behind With 'Ice' Smartphones
  4. Moto Z2 Play Pre-Orders Open on Thursday in India
  5. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Hits All-Time High in May: TRAI Data
  6. ISRO to Launch Its Heaviest Rocket and Satellite Today
  7. How to Apply for CBSE Class 12 Marks Verification Online
  8. Nintendo at E3 2017: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Nokia's New Android Phones Are Expected to Launch in India on June 13
  10. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.