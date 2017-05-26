OnePlus 3T Discontinued, Company Promises Continued Updates and Support

OnePlus appears to be sending mixed messages. When news of the discontinuation of its current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3T, had hit the Internet earlier this month, the Chinese company had denied reports. Now, it's official. The company in a forum post revealed this is the last chance to buy the smartphone before it goes out of stock.

The forum post, authored by OnePlus staff member Steven G., states, "This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out. Only a few devices are left in our warehouse, so purchase yours before time runs out at onepl.us/3T." As you can see, the statement has no region-specific timeline for the discontinuation.

However, in a statement to Phonearena, OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 3T will go out of stock in the UK and the rest of Europe from June 1 - less than a week from now. We reached out to OnePlus for the corresponding last date in India, and were provided the below statement.

"The OnePlus 3T (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year. OnePlus products and accessories are available through all three official sales channels, including oneplusstore.in, Amazon.in and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru."

What does this mean for you, the reader? Well, if you wanted to buy the OnePlus 3T, and weren't excited by the upcoming OnePlus 5 and its anticipated higher price, now is your chance. The longer you wait, the lower the odds you will be able to get a unit - at least outside of India.

The OnePlus forum post seeks to reassure current and potential owners of the OnePlus 3T that the smartphone will continue to receive software updates and support from the company. This assurance includes the OnePlus 3.

As for the upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5, the smartphone has been confirmed to launch this Summer and the company has also confirmed it will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, apart from the fingerprint sensor being in front, and the camera being developed in partnership with DxO. With the discontinuation of the OnePlus 3T, it appears the launch can be expected sooner than later.