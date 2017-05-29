Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3T Available With Rs. 1,500 Cashback Till June 4

 
29 May 2017
OnePlus 3T Available With Rs. 1,500 Cashback Till June 4

Highlights

  • The cashback offer is valid till June 4
  • Under the offer, interested users will get Rs. 1,500 off
  • The applicable price for the OnePlus 3T will be Rs. 28,499

Shortly after announcing discontinuation of the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese company has now announced a limited period cashback offer on the smartphone. Interested buyers of the OnePlus 3T 64GB variant can get Rs. 1,500 cashback when using SBI credit card for the purchase through the company's official online store.

The new cashback offer is available on the purchase of the OnePlus 3T 64GB variant starting Monday, and will be available till Sunday. The bank in an official document confirms that the cashback amount for transactions done at oneplusstore.in/app will be credited to the eligible credit cardholder's account before August 31, 2017. As earlier, the OnePlus 3T (64GB) is available at Rs. 29,999, and under the new cashback offer, the applicable price will be Rs. 28,499.

oneplus 3t sbi oneplus

The Chinese company earlier this week officially announced that it will discontinue the OnePlus 3T, and it's currently selling last few stocks. For the Indian market, the company, however, said that the OnePlus 3T (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year.

The new cashback offer from OnePlus could be a way to clear out the left stocks ahead of the OnePlus 5 launch.

OnePlus recently announced OnePlus Referral programme under which each of referred friend could get $20 off towards the purchase of any accessory when they buy a OnePlus smartphone via the official store. The ones who shared their unique referral link with friends would get 100 referral points.

The Chinese company recently announced that the OnePlus 5 will be the first to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC in India. Though, we are yet to hear a launch date for the much-anticipated OnePlus 5.

Redmi Note 4
OnePlus 3T Available With Rs. 1,500 Cashback Till June 4
 
 

