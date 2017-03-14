Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3T Blue Colour Variant Expected to Be Launched on Wednesday

 
14 March 2017
OnePlus 3T Blue Colour Variant Expected to Be Launched on Wednesday

Highlights

  • The smartphone is currently available in two colours
  • The company has teased an announcement via Twitter
  • The phone was made available on company's site recently

OnePlus 3T smartphone, which recently started selling via company's own site, might be getting a new colour variant soon as the company has teased an announcement that will be made on Wednesday.

In its teaser tweet, OnePlus says that something is about to go down with itself and Colette Paris, a clothing, fashion, and accessories retailer. In the image posted along with this teaser, there is blue colour in the backdrop and the date written upfront. However, it is still a far-fetched assumption that the company might be launching a new blue colour variant for its OnePlus 3T smartphone.

It is always possible that the company might be looking to introduce new phone covers or other accessories but the focus on blue colour makes it rather unlikely. Notably, OnePlus has already partnered with Colette earlier with its earlier smartphones, which were made available at latter's stores on launch day itself.

OnePlus 3T is currently available in Gunmetal and Soft Gold colours.

To recall, the OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The smartphone runs OxygenOS-based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (with two 1.6GHz Kyro cores and two 2.35GHz Kryo cores) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

Connectivity options for the OnePlus 3T include 4G LTE (with support for India's LTE bands), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/ A-GPS. The device packs 3400mAh battery and supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast-charging technology. It measures 152.7x74.7x7.35mm and weighs 158 grams.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Rs.34,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus 3T Blue Variant, OnePlus Teaser Tweet, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus, Colette Paris
