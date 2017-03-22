Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3T Black Colour Variant Teased Once Again, Reveal Set for Tonight

 
22 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 3T Black Colour Variant Teased Once Again, Reveal Set for Tonight

Photo Credit: @oneplus/ Twitter

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3T was launched in Gunmetal, Soft Gold variants
  • A Black colour variant was launched in limited edition this month
  • Wider availability of the new colour variant is expected

OnePlus has shared a teaser on Twitter, hinting that a Black variant of the OnePlus 3T smartphone may be launched on Wednesday. With the first tweet shared around 9pm on Tuesday pointing to a 24-hour timeline for launch, and the second tweet shared around 11am on Wednesday by the company's India handle pointing to 10-hour timeline, we can expect the announcement at around 9pm IST.

The launch of a Black variant of OnePlus 3T smartphone will be a turnaround for the company. While the company's marketing from earlier in March had hinted at a new colour variant launch, OnePlus soon after revealed the OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition smartphone, of which just 250 units would be sold starting March 21. With the new teasers, it appears OnePlus may launch a mass market Black colour variant, perhaps without the Colette engraving.

We'll have to wait and see just what OnePlus has in store for us. To recap, the OnePlus 3T was originally launched in Gunmetal and Soft Gold colour variants. Some of the highlights of the OnePlus 3T is its 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4; it runs OxygenOS-based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The device packs a 3400mAh battery and supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Rs.29,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3T Black, Mobiles, Android
Alia Bhatt: Star Life Review
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
OnePlus 3T Black Colour Variant Teased Once Again, Reveal Set for Tonight
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Here Are the Top Deals in the Flipkart Electronics Sale
  2. Apple Unveils New 9.7-Inch iPad, Cheapest Full-Sized iPad Yet
  3. US, UK Ban Laptops on Flights From Turkey, Middle East
  4. iPhone 7 Now in a Brand New Red Colour; iPhone SE Storage Doubled
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  6. Android O Developer Preview Released; Brings Picture-in-Picture and More
  7. iPhone 7 RED Launch, Reliance Jio vs. Airtel, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
  9. Why Reliance Jio and Airtel Are Fighting Over Speedtest App Results
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buyers on Idea Network to Get 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 343
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.