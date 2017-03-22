OnePlus 3T Black Colour Variant Teased Once Again, Reveal Set for Tonight

OnePlus has shared a teaser on Twitter, hinting that a Black variant of the OnePlus 3T smartphone may be launched on Wednesday. With the first tweet shared around 9pm on Tuesday pointing to a 24-hour timeline for launch, and the second tweet shared around 11am on Wednesday by the company's India handle pointing to 10-hour timeline, we can expect the announcement at around 9pm IST.

The launch of a Black variant of OnePlus 3T smartphone will be a turnaround for the company. While the company's marketing from earlier in March had hinted at a new colour variant launch, OnePlus soon after revealed the OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition smartphone, of which just 250 units would be sold starting March 21. With the new teasers, it appears OnePlus may launch a mass market Black colour variant, perhaps without the Colette engraving.

We'll have to wait and see just what OnePlus has in store for us. To recap, the OnePlus 3T was originally launched in Gunmetal and Soft Gold colour variants. Some of the highlights of the OnePlus 3T is its 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4; it runs OxygenOS-based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The device packs a 3400mAh battery and supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology.