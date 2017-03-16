Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition Launched

 
16 March 2017
OnePlus 3T Black Colette Limited Edition Launched

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3T Colette-engraved limited edition to go on sale on Tuesday
  • It has been priced at EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 33,500)
  • OnePlus collaborated with Colette store for the limited edition

OnePlus on Wednesday announced its limited edition OnePlus 3T in all-Black colour with Colette logo engraved at the back. The limited edition Colette-engraved OnePlus 3T (128GB) will be going on sale on Tuesday from 11am (GMT +1) at the Colette store in Paris, France. It has been priced at EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 33,500), and only 250 units will be made available for sale. The company was originally speculated to launch a Blue variant of the OnePlus 3T.

The limited Colette edition of the OnePlus 3T has been announced to mark the 20th anniversary of the Colette. At the eve, OnePlus will host a pop-up shop at the Colette Store in Paris on Tuesday.

Additionally, OnePlus has announced that consumers who will be able to get their hands on the new limited edition at Colette's retail store in Paris on Tuesday will also get a free set of the Bullets V2 earphones with purchase.

Announcing the limited Colette edition of the OnePlus 3T, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau said, "We're introducing this striking black version of the OnePlus 3T with Colette, highlighting our focus on beautiful design and the strictest attention to detail. Our friends at Colette understand refinement and good taste better than anybody, so we're very proud to be partnering with them to offer this special edition of our flagship phone."

"We're happy to be partnering with OnePlus to offer this special edition of the OnePlus 3T for Colette's 20thanniversary. The OnePlus 3T Colette edition is a gorgeous phone that is sure to draw a lot of attention," said Sarah Andelman, Co-founder of Colette.

For those unaware, OnePlus 3T is currently available in Gunmetal and Soft Gold colours. Some of the highlights of the OnePlus 3T is its 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4; it runs OxygenOS-based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The device packs a 3400mAh battery and supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast-charging technology.

