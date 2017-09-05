Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T Available With Discounts, Cashbacks, Offers in OnePlus 1000 Days Sale

 
05 September 2017
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T Available With Discounts, Cashbacks, Offers in OnePlus 1000 Days Sale

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3T 64GB us up for grabs for Rs. 25,999
  • OnePlus 5 buyers get extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange
  • Axis Bank customers get additional cash back of Rs. 2,000

As reported earlier, OnePlus on Tuesday commenced its three-day sale celebrating 1,000 days of operation in India. The three-day OnePlus 1,000 Days sale will end on Thursday, September 7, and it offers discounts and deals on the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 smartphones. The offers are only available on Amazon India.

In the sale period, the OnePlus 3T 64GB smartphone has been made available at a discounted rate of Rs. 25,999, giving it a price cut of Rs. 4,000 temporarily. The smartphone is up for grabs at this discounted rate on Amazon India. Furthermore, users can also get additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on Axis Bank credit and debit cards along with extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of their old phones as well. This cashback and exchange offer is going to be applicable on both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The company is offering up to 12 months of zero cost EMI offer on both the smartphones.

While there's no discount on the OnePlus 5 smartphone, 100 lucky customers can win complimentary domestic flight vouchers from Cleartrip worth up to Rs. 25,000 as well. The full terms and conditions of this offer can be read here. Apart from this, OnePlus 5 buyers get Rs. 500 promotion credit on Kindle eBooks, up to 75GB of free data for Vodafone users along with three months of free subscription of Vodafone Play, Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance if you stream the Prime Video app, and free 12 months of damage insurance from Servify. The 1,000 Day Sale is only being held on Amazon India, and no such offers have been listed on the company's online store.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 1,000 Days sale is a commemoration of OnePlus' momentous stint in the country in such a short span of time. OnePlus began its journey in India in December 2014 by launching its very first smartphone OnePlus One for Rs. 21,999. At that time, due to low inventory costs, OnePlus sold the smartphone through an invite-only model, but has now, over the years, made it to a point where the invite system has disappeared, and its latest smartphones are available via open sale on Amazon, its own online store, and its exclusive experience stores as well.

Tasneem Akolawala

