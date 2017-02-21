OnePlus India on Friday made the 128GB variant of the OnePlus 3T (Review) smartphone available to Amazon Prime subscribers in the country. Starting 12:01am on Tuesday, the out-of-stock variant is set to go back on sale via Amazon India, priced at Rs. 34,999.

To recall, the 128GB variant of the OnePlus smartphone is only available in the Gunmetal colour option in India. The smartphone was launched back in December, but the 128GB variant has often been out of stock in the intervening period. The 64GB variant is available in both Soft Gold and Gunmetal colour options in the country, priced at Rs. 29,999.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) OnePlus 3T features an anodised aluminium metal unibody design, a fingerprint sensor on the home button, and a Alert Slider. The new OnePlus smartphone runs OxygenOS-based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. OnePlus 3T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (with two 1.6GHz Kyro cores and two 2.35GHz Kryo cores) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The OnePlus 3T features a 16-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX298 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, OIS and EIS, and PDAF autofocus. The OnePlus 3T selfie camera has 16-megapixel resolution and comes with a Samsung 3P8SP sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is available in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants.

The smartphone's connectivity options include 4G LTE (with support for India's LTE bands), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/ A-GPS. The OnePlus 3T's battery capacity is rated at 3400mAh and supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast-charging technology. It measures 152.7x74.7x7.35mm and weighs 158 grams.