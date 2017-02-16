OnePlus' latest offering OnePlus 3T is available exclusively on Amazon India, and while the smartphone originally launched in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB - only the 64GB variant has been available via the e-commerce site for a while now. In what will be good news for prospective buyers, OnePlus has finally decided to replenish the stock of the 128GB variant and make it available to Indian users. The company has announced a one-day sale of the OnePlus 3T Gunmetal (128GB variant) on February 17 exclusively for Amazon Prime members, followed by an open sale from February 25 onwards

The OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal variant can be picked up for Rs. 34,999 from Amazon India exclusively. OnePlus is hosting a one-day Amazon Prime-only member sale starting at 10.00am IST on Friday. The event will end at 10.00pm IST tomorrow, after which the device will be available in open sale next week. From February 25 onwards, the OnePlus 3T Gunmetal 128GB variant will be sold to all Amazon India customers.

The OnePlus 3T is also available in Soft Gold colour variant, but unfortunately the 128GB variant will only be available in Gunmental colour option. The 64GB OnePlus 3T retails at Rs. 29,999. As for the specifications, the OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The device sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (two cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two cores clocked at 2.35GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

On the camera front, OnePlus 3T has 16-megapixel front and rear cameras. The handset is fitted with a 3400mAh battery that supports Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 3T include 4G LTE (with support for India's LTE bands), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. The OnePlus 3T measures at 152.7x74.7x7.35mm, and weighs 158 grams.