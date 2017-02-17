Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

OnePlus 3T 128GB Variant Amazon India Prime Members Exclusive Sale Today

 
17 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 3T 128GB Variant Amazon India Prime Members Exclusive Sale Today

Highlights

  • 128GB OnePlus 3T variant to be back in stock on Friday
  • It will be made available to Amazon Prime members for one day
  • Open sale of 128GB OnePlus 3T will commence on February 25

OnePlus has finally decided to replenish the stock of the 128GB variant of the OnePlus 3T and make it available in India. The company has announced a one-day sale of the OnePlus 3T Gunmetal (128GB variant) today exclusively for Amazon Prime members, followed by an open sale from February 25 onwards.

The OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal variant can be picked up at Rs. 34,999 from Amazon India exclusively. OnePlus is hosting a one-day Amazon Prime-only member sale starting at 10.00am IST today. The OnePlus 3T sale will end at 10.00pm IST tomorrow, after which the device will be available in open sale next week. From February 25 onwards, the OnePlus 3T Gunmetal 128GB variant will be sold to all Amazon India customers.

To recall, OnePlus' latest offering OnePlus 3T is available exclusively via Amazon India, and while the smartphone originally launched in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB - only the 64GB variant has been available via the e-commerce site for a while now.

The OnePlus 3T is also available in Soft Gold colour variant, but unfortunately the 128GB variant will only be available in Gunmental colour option. The 64GB OnePlus 3T retails at Rs. 29,999. As for the specifications, the OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The device sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (two cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two cores clocked at 2.35GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

On the camera front, OnePlus 3T has 16-megapixel front and rear cameras. The handset is fitted with a 3400mAh battery that supports Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 3T include 4G LTE (with support for India's LTE bands), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. The OnePlus 3T measures at 152.7x74.7x7.35mm, and weighs 158 grams.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Rs.34,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3T Amazon Prime Sale, OnePlus 3T 128GB, Aamazon India, Mobiles, Android, India
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xiaomi MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM Starts Rolling Out, Check if Your Phone Is Eligible
Swipe Konnect Star With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 3,799
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
OnePlus 3T 128GB Variant Amazon India Prime Members Exclusive Sale Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 3T 128GB Variant Amazon India Prime Members Exclusive Sale Today
  2. Read Google CEO Pichai's Reply to 7-Year-Old Girl's Job Application
  3. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  4. Xiaomi MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM Starts Rolling Out to Eligible Devices
  5. Reliance Jio Has 23 Percent Market Share, Second to Airtel: Truecaller
  6. iPhone 8 Tipped to Ditch Home Button for 'Function Area'
  7. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications, Photos Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  8. PewDiePie Dropped by Disney, YouTube Over Anti-Semitic Videos
  9. ISRO Launches PSLV-C37 Rocket: Here's the List of 104 Satellites on Board
  10. WhatsApp Appoints Facebook's Idema as COO to Boost Monetisation: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.