OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Start Receiving OxygenOS 4.1 Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

 
17 March 2017
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Start Receiving OxygenOS 4.1 Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T now receiving latest OxygenOS 4.1.0 update
  • The latest update upgrades operating system to Android 7.1.1
  • The update is incremental and will see broader release in coming days

OnePlus on Thursday started rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.0 update based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The new update brings several new features including the March Android security update. The new update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are identical in terms of changelog.

OnePlus's OxygenOS 4.1.0 (Android 7.1.1) update upgrades the operating system to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It also adds support for expanded screenshots while improving on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. For camera performance, the new OxygenOS 4.1.0 update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T improves picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction, and also improves video stability when recording. Apart from the aforementioned features, the new OxygenOS 4.1.0 update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T also brings general bug fixes. As revealed by Google earlier this month, the March Android security patch fixed 22 high severity issues and 11 critical problems.

Similar to previous updates, OnePlus says that the OTA will be rolling out gradually, which will mean that it will be available to a small percentage of users starting Thursday, and a broader rollout can be can be expected in a few days. The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

To recall, OnePlus rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0 update back in January to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. Last month, the company rolled out OxygenOS 4.0.3 update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T which fixed two major vulnerabilities of older OxygenOS versions associated with the bootloader on the smartphones.

