OnePlus has been actively pushing out firmware updates for its flagship smartphones recently and now the company has announced that it has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.0.2 update for its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. Notably, the latest update from the company doesn't bring along a host of improvements or changes to the OS.

With the OxygenOS 4.0.2 update, OnePlus has fixed the bug associated with Google Play that prevented users from downloading apps from the store. The company has mentioned it its forum post that the Wi-Fi connectivity might still fluctuate, indicating that the issue associated with the connectivity might not be completely resolved with the OxygenOS 4.0.2 update.

The OxygenOS 4.0.2 update changelog from the company shows most of the bug fixes and improvements mentioned in the previous two updates as well. These changes include new design for notifications design, new design for settings menu, Multi-Window view, Direct Reply for notifications, support for custom DPI, added Status Bar icon options, improved shelf customisation, updated APN settings for select carriers, and more.

As it happens with every other update from the company, the rollout for OxygenOS 4.0.2 update will be performed in phased manner. Several users on company's official forum have complained that they are experiencing battery life issues on their smartphones. As the company seems to be releasing updates one after the other, it will be interesting to see how soon it will issue the fix for this particular issue.

The company started rolling out its Android 7.0 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0.0 update from December 31 last year and then started rolling out the version 4.0.1 update earlier this month.