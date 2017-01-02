Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat-Based OxygenOS 4.0 Update

 
02 January 2017
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat-Based OxygenOS 4.0 Update

Highlights

  • OxygenOS 4.0 stable release is an incremental one
  • All users should receive it via an OTA over the few days
  • OnePlus 3T Nougat Beta build has also been released

In November, OnePlus announced that it would roll out the Android Nougat update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users before the year ends. Meeting the deadline by a thin margin, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei on Saturday said the stable release of OxygenOS 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat has started to roll out to users.

The Android 7.0 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0 update is being pushed out over-the-air and will reach all users over the coming days. The company is calling it an "incremental rollout", implying that it will roll out in batches, and only a few users will receive it on the first day, while others should receive it over the course of the next few days. The company also announced the rollout on its forum.

The update is not based on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but rather on Android 7.0 Nougat. The changelog includes better shelf customisation, new notifications and settings design, multi-window view, support for direct reply of notifications, custom DPI support, and the ability to choose status bar icons. This update also makes Quick Launch available to third-party apps.

With this update, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T now run on the same software. OnePlus should bring simultaneous update for both devices in the future as well. Alongside, OnePlus has also announced the release of Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 3T users. To recap, OnePlus 3 users were the first to receive the Nougat beta build on their devices in November.

If you wish to try the Android 7.0 Nougat on OnePlus 3T right now, and don't want to wait for the OTA to arrive, you can manually download the Open Beta 1 update and sideload it to your devices - however, this will put you on the beta release cycle for future OTA updates. With respect to OTA updates, we recommend you update your device with a strong Wi-Fi connection and good battery.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

Rs.27,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great design and build
  • Record-breaking performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Superb software
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light photography
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed OnePlus 3 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Rs.29,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus, Mobiles, Android, Android 7.0 Nougat, OnePlus 3T Update, OnePlus 3 Update, OxygenOS 4.0, OxygenOS, Android 7.0 Nougat Update
