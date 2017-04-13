Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Begin Receiving OxygenOS 4.1.3 Update With Several Bug Fixes

 
13 April 2017
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Begin Receiving OxygenOS 4.1.3 Update With Several Bug Fixes

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3 and 3T are now getting OxygenOS 4.1.3 over-the-air
  • It is similar to the last update OxygenOS 4.1.0
  • The update will roll out slowly to all the users starting Thursday

OnePlus on Thursday began rolling out the OxygenOS 4.1.3 over-the-air (OTA) update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The update changelog is strangely nearly identical to the OxygenOS 4.1,0 update from last month, which was rolled out to both smartphones. The rollout, like most OnePlus updates, will be in a phased manner. The OxygenOS 4.1.3 OTA update will reach a small percentage of users starting Thursday, and a broader rollout will start in a few days.

In March, OnePlus started pushing Android 7.1.1 based OxygenOS 4.1.0 to both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The update also included Android security patch for March, 2017. With the update, there were several improvements and fixes, like expanded screenshots, blur reduction while taking photos, better video stability while recording, as well as improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

As we mentioned, the OxygenOS 4.1.3 changelogs provided for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T list all the above fixes and improvements, but, there are some additions. These include a fix for Instagram swiping bug, a fix for hardware buttons malfunctions, increased system stability, and, what we can assume are new 'general bug fixes'.

The OxygenOS 4.1.3 rollout is happening via an OTA update so users should keep an eye on the system update notifications to check if they have received the update. Since the update is rolling out gradually, it may take time to reach some users.

To recall, OnePlus had rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0 update in January to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. Also last month, the company rolled out OxygenOS 4.0.3 update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T which fixed two major vulnerabilities of older OxygenOS versions associated with the bootloader on the smartphones.

Shubham Verma

