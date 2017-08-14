When it comes to software support, OnePlus users are always wary whether the next update will arrive on their smartphones or not. Same is the case with OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, who have been flooding forums asking about the future of software support on these devices launched just last year. To bring more clarity, OnePlus Product Head Oliver Z has taken to the forum to answer many software queries. Most notably, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users will see Android O as the last big software update on their devices.

On the forum, Oliver has confirmed Android O is going to be the last Android version update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. He promised security patches 'for the foreseeable future', but confirmed the end of Android version updates for the two smartphones.

Considering OnePlus 3T was launched at the end of last year, this means that version support didn't last for the two years that most other OEMs promise - as well as Google itself. In Oliver's words, "We'll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates. After the OP3/3T have been updated to Android O, we'll start moving the Open Beta Program from OP3/3T to OP5."

Oliver also touched base on the OxygenOS version 4.5 update coming to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. The company said that they planned to release it in the next one or two months, but will now split it into two parts, first releasing the security patch for August, and then releasing OxygenOS 4.5 at the scheduled time. Furthermore, some of the features like Reading Mode, ~CHECK~off-screen gestures, DCI-P3 screen calibrations seen on the OnePlus 5, will not be seen on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T due to hardware limitations. To put things into perspective, the OnePlus 5 just received the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update earlier this month.

OnePlus also clarified that the OnePlus 5 received a lot of updates in its one-two months of release, more than the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in their entire life cycle, "to better satisfy users' needs and boost our latest product's capabilities."

While all looks rosy for the OnePlus 5 users this year, next year it might see the same fate as OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users are dealing with right now, when OnePlus finds another device to shift their focus on.