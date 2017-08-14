Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3, 3T's Android O Update Will Be Their Last, Product Head Confirms

 
14 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 3, 3T's Android O Update Will Be Their Last, Product Head Confirms

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T users will receive Android O as last update
  • Users will receive OxygenOS 4.5 in the next 1-2 months
  • Device holders will not get version updates after Android O

When it comes to software support, OnePlus users are always wary whether the next update will arrive on their smartphones or not. Same is the case with OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, who have been flooding forums asking about the future of software support on these devices launched just last year. To bring more clarity, OnePlus Product Head Oliver Z has taken to the forum to answer many software queries. Most notably, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users will see Android O as the last big software update on their devices.

On the forum, Oliver has confirmed Android O is going to be the last Android version update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. He promised security patches 'for the foreseeable future', but confirmed the end of Android version updates for the two smartphones.

Considering OnePlus 3T was launched at the end of last year, this means that version support didn't last for the two years that most other OEMs promise - as well as Google itself. In Oliver's words, "We'll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates. After the OP3/3T have been updated to Android O, we'll start moving the Open Beta Program from OP3/3T to OP5."

Oliver also touched base on the OxygenOS version 4.5 update coming to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. The company said that they planned to release it in the next one or two months, but will now split it into two parts, first releasing the security patch for August, and then releasing OxygenOS 4.5 at the scheduled time. Furthermore, some of the features like Reading Mode, ~CHECK~off-screen gestures, DCI-P3 screen calibrations seen on the OnePlus 5, will not be seen on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T due to hardware limitations. To put things into perspective, the OnePlus 5 just received the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update earlier this month.

OnePlus also clarified that the OnePlus 5 received a lot of updates in its one-two months of release, more than the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in their entire life cycle, "to better satisfy users' needs and boost our latest product's capabilities."

While all looks rosy for the OnePlus 5 users this year, next year it might see the same fate as OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users are dealing with right now, when OnePlus finds another device to shift their focus on.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great design and build
  • Record-breaking performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Superb software
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light photography
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed OnePlus 3 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Tags: OnePlus 3 Update, OnePlus 3T Update, OnePlus 3T Android O Update, OnePlus, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus 3 Android O Update
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Dota 2's Top Players Beaten by Elon Musk-Backed OpenAI Startup
Many AI Uses Are Interesting, but Not Solving a Large Business Problem, says IBM Watson Executive Director
OnePlus 3, 3T's Android O Update Will Be Their Last, Product Head Confirms
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline: Which Documents Do You Need?
  2. What Is Sarahah App, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  3. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  4. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 You Can Buy
  5. LG V30 to Launch With New UI Featuring More Personalisation
  6. Lenovo K8 Note Review
  7. 6 Points to Understand the Blue Whale Game
  8. Aircel Offers 168GB Data, Unlimited Calls for 84 Days at Rs. 419
  9. Lenovo K8 Note Launch, Airtel's new 84GB Plan, Moto X4 Leaks, and More
  10. These Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.