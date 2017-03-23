Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 2 Receiving OxygenOS 3.5.8 Update; Brings Improvements and Fixes

 
23 March 2017
OnePlus 2 Receiving OxygenOS 3.5.8 Update; Brings Improvements and Fixes

Highlights

  • OnePlus 2 receiving latest OxygenOS update
  • New incremental update brings several fixes
  • The update will be rolled out over-the-air

OnePlus has started rolling out incremental OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 2 smartphone. The new OxygenOS 3.5.8 update for the OnePlus 2 smartphone brings general bug fixes and improvements. The latest OxygenOS update also upgrades the phone with Google's March Android security update. Apart from the security update, the OxygenOS fixes several issues including echo issue during video calls in Duo app, persistent network drop issues, and data roaming issue in certain countries. The new update for the OnePlus 2 also improves audio compatibility and brings general bug fixes.

Similar to previous updates, OnePlus says that the OTA will be rolling out gradually, which will mean that it will be available to a small percentage of users starting Wednesday, and a broader rollout to all OnePlus 2 buyers can be expected in a few days. The OnePlus 2 users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

The company has been on a roll when it comes to releasing updates for its OnePlus smartphones. Last week, OnePlus rolled out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.0 update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The new OxygenOS update brought several new features to the two smartphones, including the March Android security update.

OnePlus's OxygenOS 4.1.0 (Android 7.1.1) update added support for expanded screenshots while improving on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. For camera performance, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T received improvements while taking pictures of moving objects with blur reduction, and also received improved video stability when recording.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

