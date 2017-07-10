In a new development, OnePlus 2 users are receiving another OxygenOS update, after last week’s 4G VoLTE fix update. The most notable addition coming with the OxygenOS 3.6.0 is the arrival of the June Android security patch.

The OxygenOS 3.6.0 update also brings a fix for all the 4G VoLTE issues that some users in India are still experiencing, alongside the security patch. Also, the update fixed all the issues with OnePlus 2 devices not being able to automatically register on 4G networks, and even updated the time-zone to GMT+3 in Turkey.

OnePlus is gradually rolling out the OxygenOS 3.6.0 update via OTA to OnePlus 2 users. If you haven’t received a notification about it yet, check for the update manually by heading to Settings > About Phone > System Update on your OnePlus 2 smartphone. To recall, the OnePlus 2 OxygenOS 3.5.9 version was rolled out last week, and it brought the much-awaited 4G VoLTE fix. The VoLTE fix was supposed to arrive in March with the OxygenOS 3.5.8 update, but that didn’t happen.

Last month, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 2 will not be getting Android Nougat update, indicating that the owners of the phone will have to stay content with Android Marshmallow. This came as a bit of a surprise as it was previously claimed that the smartphone will be provided the Android Nougat update. In any case, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are guaranteed to get the future Android O update.

But at least, two updates back to back solving security and performance issues indicates that OnePlus has been listening to grieving customers, and if not Android updates, it will at least offer security patches and fixes regularly to old OnePlus users.