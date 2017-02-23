Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Smartphones Will Debut This Year, Says CruicialTec

 
23 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Smartphones Will Debut This Year, Says CruicialTec

iPhone 5s

Highlights

  • CrucialTec's Display Fingerprint Solution likely to debut on phones
  • Solution lets high-res scanning through glass with button-free design
  • The new solution could make its way to wearables as well

A fingerprint module maker has claimed that it will start supplying on-screen fingerprint scanning solution to global smartphone vendors this year, with the first devices due to hit markets this year as well. CrucialTec, a fingerprint module maker, has reportedly come up with a solution that will give more flexibility to handset makers by implementing on-screen fingerprint solution instead of a physical home button.

A South Korean report says that the new solution will offer more breathing room to the design teams of various mobile companies as this will remove the requirement of a physical home button. The company is reportedly in talks with several handset vendors.

"Our on-screen fingerprint solution, dubbed Display Fingerprint Solution or DFS, is getting positive responses from our clients, especially those in China," a CrucialTec official told The Investor.

The company says that the first smartphone with its Display Fingerprint Solution should debut this year. The new on-screen fingerprint scanning module can be embedded under the smartphone display, and is said to consist of transparent components such as a thin film transistor, and sensing electrode. The company further stresses that the module is sensitive enough to detect a touch of a single hair, and is capable of extracting a "high-resolution fingerprint at 500 dots per inch."

"The first smartphones with the fingerprint solution will hit the market this year. The company aims to commercialise an upgraded solution that enables fingerprint authentication on any part of the smartphone screen next year," added the official.

The report adds that the new on-screen fingerprint scanning solution can be expected to be adopted by wearable devices as well.

Notably, CrucialTec isn't the first to come up with an on-screen solution as Synaptics last year introduced its optical fingerprint scanner for smartphones and tablets which was capable of high-res scanning through 1mm of glass with button-free design.

Tags: Fingerprint Scanner, Security, Synaptics, CrucialTec, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

MobiKwik to Invest Rs. 300 Crores With Aim to Triple User Base by Year-End
Amazon Resists Request for Echo Info in Arkansas Slaying
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Smartphones Will Debut This Year, Says CruicialTec
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Knight
TRENDING
  1. NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Like Planets: Seven Things You Should Know
  2. Jio Prime Plan May Retain Users but It's the Wrong Strategy, Say Analysts
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specifications List Leaked; Reveals Nearly Everything
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaked Images Show Smartphone's Display Up-Close
  5. BSES Offers Cashback on Bill Payments via MobiKwik, Paytm, and PhonePe
  6. Airtel Offering 10GB Additional Data at Rs. 100
  7. Nokia to Live Stream Sunday's Android Phone Launch on Facebook, YouTube
  8. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC Tipped to Launch in May
  9. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  10. For Microsoft, Aadhaar Is the Next Big Platform
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.