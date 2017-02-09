ZTE's Nubia brand has announced that its Z9 mini smartphone is receiving an update that brings 4G VoLTE (voice over LTE) support alongside other features. The company says that the update is now live and ZTE Nubia Z9 mini users can download the update via the official Nubia India website.

Apart from the 4G VoLTE support, the update also brings Android security patches from Google as well as camera upgrades. The Nubia Z9 Mini (Review) update boosts Nubia UI to version 4.0. The brand points out that the latest update also brings the company's patented Frame interactive Technology with which users can interact with the phone through the screen edges. Other improvements added by the new update include new calendar app and a brand new "my file" for the ease of use of the consumers

Nubia Z9 mini users will have to download the update manually via the official site. On the website, users will have to click Support > Download > ROM, and then select the Z9 mini.

To recall, the Nubia Z9 mini was launched in India back in 2015 priced at Rs. 16,999. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) ZTE Nubia Z9 mini smartphone sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display and bears Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and offers a pixel density of 441ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (quad-core Cortex-A53 1.5GHz + quad-core Cortex-A53 1GHz) processor coupled with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX234 Exmor RS sensor, LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture, apart from an 8-megapixel front camera with Sony IMX179 Exmor R sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It bears a 2900mAh removable battery, and features 16GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).