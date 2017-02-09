Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nubia Z9 mini Gets 4G VoLTE Support, Enhanced Camera Features With Latest Update

 
09 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nubia Z9 mini Gets 4G VoLTE Support, Enhanced Camera Features With Latest Update

Highlights

  • Latest update adds 4G VoLTE feature
  • New update also bring latest Android security patches for the handset
  • Nubia Z9 mini was unveiled in 2015

ZTE's Nubia brand has announced that its Z9 mini smartphone is receiving an update that brings 4G VoLTE (voice over LTE) support alongside other features. The company says that the update is now live and ZTE Nubia Z9 mini users can download the update via the official Nubia India website.

Apart from the 4G VoLTE support, the update also brings Android security patches from Google as well as camera upgrades. The Nubia Z9 Mini (Review) update boosts Nubia UI to version 4.0. The brand points out that the latest update also brings the company's patented Frame interactive Technology with which users can interact with the phone through the screen edges. Other improvements added by the new update include new calendar app and a brand new "my file" for the ease of use of the consumers

Nubia Z9 mini users will have to download the update manually via the official site. On the website, users will have to click Support > Download > ROM, and then select the Z9 mini.

To recall, the Nubia Z9 mini was launched in India back in 2015 priced at Rs. 16,999. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) ZTE Nubia Z9 mini smartphone sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display and bears Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and offers a pixel density of 441ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (quad-core Cortex-A53 1.5GHz + quad-core Cortex-A53 1GHz) processor coupled with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX234 Exmor RS sensor, LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture, apart from an 8-megapixel front camera with Sony IMX179 Exmor R sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It bears a 2900mAh removable battery, and features 16GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

ZTE Nubia Z9 mini

ZTE Nubia Z9 mini

Rs.12,990
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great rear camera
  • Attractive looks
  • Decent pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software issues
  • Call quality is average
Read detailed ZTE Nubia Z9 mini review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 5.0.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2900mAh
Tags: Android, Mobiles, ZTE, ZTE Nubia Z9 mini, Nubia Z9 mini India Price, Nubia Z9 mini Price in India, Nubia Z9 mini Specifications
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

YouTube Go Now Available; Lets You Preview, Share, Watch Videos Offline
PS4 Pro Boost Mode Game Performance Shows Mixed Results: Report
Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
Nubia Z9 mini Gets 4G VoLTE Support, Enhanced Camera Features With Latest Update
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  2. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Android Wear 2.0 Launched: What's New and Which Smartwatches Will Get It
  4. HTC 10 evo With 5.5-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 810 Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Unveiled With Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4100mAh Battery
  6. YouTube Go, a Google for India App, Is Now Available to Download
  7. Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal Argue Against GST Provision
  8. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Live Image Hints at 5.2-inch Display and More
  9. Honor 6X 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. How to Join or Leave WhatsApp Beta Test on Android
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.