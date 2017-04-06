Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Z17 mini With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched

 
06 April 2017
Highlights

  • The Nubia Z17 mini is priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 16,000)
  • It sports two 13-megapixel cameras on the back
  • The smartphone will go on sale in China from April 13

ZTE brand Nubia on Thursday launched its latest Z series smartphone, the Nubia Z17 mini, at an event in China. The smartphone has been priced starting at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the 6GB RAM option. The handset will be available in a variety of colours including Elegant Black, Black with Gold, Champagne Gold and Red and will go on sale from April 13. There's no word yet as to when the smartphone will make it to the Indian market.

The Nubia Z17 mini sports a metal unibody design with extremely thin bezels on the left and right side and a slim form factor at 7.45mm. The back features a dual camera setup on the top left side and a fingerprint sensor centered just above the Nubia logo. The red circular haptic Home Button resides on the front.

The dual-SIM (Micro + Nano/microSD) Nubia Z17 mini runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD display with a 2.5D Curved Glass on top. Powering the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 652 or 653 processor (depending on the memory variant) with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The main highlight of the Nubia Z17 mini is its dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, one with monochrome lens and the other one with RGB lens, and Sony IMX258 sensor with f/2.2 aperture, OIS and 4K video recording. Meanwhile the front gets a 16-megapixel camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens for selfie lovers.

Connectivity options on the Nubia Z17 mini include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C. Both variants of the smartphone come with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 200GB). The Nubia Z17 mini packs a 2950mAh battery with fast charge support. It measures 146.65x72.5x7.45mm and weighs 155 grams.

