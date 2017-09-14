Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Z17 mini 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
14 September 2017
Chinese handset manufacturer Nubia on Thursday introduced the limited edition Nubia Z17 mini (Review) at Rs. 21,499 in India.

The Nubia Z17 mini sports 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage and comes in Aurora Blue colour. The limited edition device would retail exclusively on e-commerce site Amazon.in starting Friday, September 15.

To recall, the regular 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant of the Nubia Z17 mini was launched in India back in June at Rs. 19,999.

In terms of design, the Nubia Z17 mini looks identical to the Nubia Z17, only with a smaller 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920) display with 424ppi and Gorilla Glass on top. Similar to Z17, the Nubia Z17 mini features a slim form factor with almost no bezels on the the left and right sides of the display. The smartphone features a metal unibody design with a dual rear camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint sensor.

The Nubia Z17 mini is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC. The dual camera setup on the back feature a pair of 13-megapixel Sony sensors (Monochrome + RGB) with f/2.2 aperture, NeoVision 6.0 and protected by Sapphire Glass. The front sees a 16-megapixel camera with 80-degree wide angle, 5P lens, and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow. Nubia says that the camera offers 16 different modes other than pro and normal modes. The dual rear camera combines multi-view and dynamic features to create an interactive 3D motion picture.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The company says that the smartphone supports 2.4G/5G dual-band WiFi, with upload speeds reaching 430Mbps. The Nubia Z17 mini is fitted with a 2950mAh non-removable battery and measures at 7.45mm in thickness. It is offered with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 200GB). It sports an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It measures 146.65x72.5x7.45mm and weighs 155 grams.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nubia Z17 mini 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

