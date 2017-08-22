Nubia Z17 mini to Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option in India Soon

ZTE brand Nubia launched the Z17 mini back in India back in June in a single variant with 4GB of RAM. Now, the company is ready to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone soon. The new variant will feature 128GB of inbuilt storage and will also be offered in a brand new colour - Aurora Blue.

The company launched the Nubia Z17 mini in June offering 4GB of RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is powered by a a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC, but Nubia says the 6GB RAM variant will feature a slightly updated Snapdragon 653 SoC. Nubia has not revealed when the new variant will be made available.

One of the biggest highlights about the Nubia Z17 mini is its dual rear camera setup that features a pair of 13-megapixel Sony sensors (Monochrome + RGB) with f/2.2 aperture, NeoVision 6.0, and is protected by Sapphire Glass. The front sees a 16-megapixel camera with 80-degree wide-angle, 5P lens, and f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow and sports 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920) display. The Nubia Z17 mini houses a 2950mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. As mentioned, the new variant will feature 128GB storage, which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 200GB). While the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched at Rs. 19,999, you can expect the new variant to be north of Rs. 20,000.