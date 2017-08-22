Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Z17 mini to Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option in India Soon

  hindi
22 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nubia Z17 mini to Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option in India Soon

Highlights

  • Nubia Z17 mini with 6GB of RAM to launch in India soon
  • It will get a new Aurora Blue colour option
  • It will feature 128GB of inbuilt storage

ZTE brand Nubia launched the Z17 mini back in India back in June in a single variant with 4GB of RAM. Now, the company is ready to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone soon. The new variant will feature 128GB of inbuilt storage and will also be offered in a brand new colour - Aurora Blue.

The company launched the Nubia Z17 mini in June offering 4GB of RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is powered by a a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC, but Nubia says the 6GB RAM variant will feature a slightly updated Snapdragon 653 SoC. Nubia has not revealed when the new variant will be made available.

One of the biggest highlights about the Nubia Z17 mini is its dual rear camera setup that features a pair of 13-megapixel Sony sensors (Monochrome + RGB) with f/2.2 aperture, NeoVision 6.0, and is protected by Sapphire Glass. The front sees a 16-megapixel camera with 80-degree wide-angle, 5P lens, and f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow and sports 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920) display. The Nubia Z17 mini houses a 2950mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. As mentioned, the new variant will feature 128GB storage, which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 200GB). While the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched at Rs. 19,999, you can expect the new variant to be north of Rs. 20,000.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ZTE Nubia Z17 mini

ZTE Nubia Z17 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Sleek, attractive design
  • Sharp and vivid display
  • Good app performance
  • NFC
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • UI has a learning curve
  • Unimpressive cameras
Read detailed ZTE Nubia Z17 mini review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2950mAh
Tags: Nubia, Nubia Z17 mini, Nubia Z17 mini Specifications, Mobiles, Android, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Electronic Arts, NFL Partner on Madden NFL 18 Fan Competition for Players and Teams
Alcatel U5 HD With Android Nougat, Front Flash Launched
Nubia Z17 mini to Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option in India Soon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, MIUI 9 Launched
  3. Micromax Unveils Smartphone With 18:9 Display, 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  4. Moto G5S Plus Set to Launch in India on August 29 as Amazon Exclusive
  5. Micromax Says It Will Get Its Mobile 'Volume Leadership' Back
  6. Nokia 8 Pre-Orders Begin, Price Lower Than Expected
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 256GB Variant Tipped in Leaked Promotion Material
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
  10. OnePlus 5 8GB RAM Variant Now Available in Slate Gray Colour in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.