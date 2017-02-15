Nubia Z11, N1 to Get India-Specific Panic Button Feature Soon

ZTE brand Nubia on Wednesday announced that its Nubia Z11 and N1 smartphones will soon get the India-specific panic button feature. The panic button feature will be available to existing Nubia phones through a software update. The company also confirmed that the upcoming Nubia phones will also come with panic button feature.

Nubia says that existing users, after updating their devices, will be able to use panic button by pressing the power button thrice which will connect them to the helpline. The India government mandated last year that all mobile phones in the country from January 1, 2017, will be sold with panic button feature. Though, the government recently extended the deadline by two months for mobile phone manufacturers to implement the panic button feature in new handsets.

Notably, Nubia isn't the first to add panic button feature via a software update on their devices as Apple rolled out the feature back in December.

Existing Nubia users will be able to download the upcoming update from the company's website. The company in press statement explains that all distress calls made by pressing the panic button will be connected currently to 100 and in future to India's forthcoming single emergency response number 112, with the call going through even if the caller's phone balance is zero. It's worth noting that users will need an active SIM card to place the distress call. The call can be made by pressing the power button on Nubia devices thrice.

Commenting on the addition of panic button, Eric Hu, Country Manager, Nubia India said, "We adhere by the Indian government's directive and its laws. Additionally, we would want every individual to be safe always. As a brand it is our responsibility to make sure we build technology that is meant to make life better and what better than using it for the security of an individual."