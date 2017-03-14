ZTE brand Nubia has started sending invites for the launch of a new Nubia smartphone that will feature a dual camera setup, a first for a smartphone in the Nubia series, and will be unveiled on March 21 by the company. Separately, a new rumour suggests that the new smartphone from the company will be Nubia Z17 Mini.

The invite shared on Weibo by the Nubia brand hints at a dual camera setup, with two lens depicted. The Nubia Z17 Mini, which is expected to follow in the footsteps of Z11 Mini from last year, as per a rumour from Weibo, has been tipped to sport a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, reports GSMArena.

Interestingly, the chipset and the RAM on the Nubia Z17 Mini has been suggested to vary with the variants. The smartphone variant with 4GB of RAM will reportedly come with Snapdragon 652 processor while the 6GB RAM variant is expected to come with Snapdragon 653 SoC.

The smartphone has been tipped to come with 64GB of inbuilt storage and house 3000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup (with two Sony IMX258 sensors). At front, the Nubia Z17 Mini has been tipped to sport a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is expected to come with a USB Type-C port.

The smartphones will be made available in black and gold colours. Interestingly, there are talks of another blue colour variant that will feature 4GB of RAM and Snapdragon 653 processor. The prices for the 4GB RAM/ Snapdragon 652 SoC variants are expected to start from CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 18,100).