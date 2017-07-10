Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Prime Day Offers: Nubia M2, N2, Z11, Z17 Mini to Be Available With Discounts, Cashbacks

 
10 July 2017
Amazon Prime Day Offers: Nubia M2, N2, Z11, Z17 Mini to Be Available With Discounts, Cashbacks

Highlights

  • Nubia smartphone to be available during Prime Day Sale
  • 15 percent cash back across all Nubia devices
  • Nubia M2 to launch today exclusive for Prime members

Amazon's big Prime Day sale will be kicking off on Monday in India and 12 other countries starting 6pm IST. The sale will be accessible only for Prime members and will see major discounts and offers across electronic products and on smartphones from companies including Xiaomi and OnePlus. We now also know the Nubia will be listing its entire range of devices till date in India, which include the recently launched Z17 mini and M2, during the sale.

Nubia has also announced that in addition to the discounts up to Rs. 4,000 being offered on select smartphones, Prime subscribers will get a 15 percent cashback in alliance with HDFC Bank on all Nubia smartphones and the cashback is limited to a maximum of Rs. 2,000.

The Nubia Z11 in Gray and Black Gold colours will get a discount of Rs. 4,000 each and will be offered at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. The Nubia Z11 Mini and M2 Lite get a discount of Rs. 1,500, and will be available for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The Nubia Z17 mini, which was launched last month at Rs. 19,999 will now be available at Rs. 18,999 during the two-day sale.

Meanwhile, the Nubia N1, Nubia N2, and Nubia N1 Lite won't be getting a discount, but the 15 percent cashback will apply for these phones as well. Lastly, the Nubia M2 with dual rear cameras will also be going on sale on Amazon India on Monday priced at Rs. 22,999 and is exclusively available for Prime members as of now, but will be made available for non-Prime users at a later date. It will also get a 15 percent cashback.

"All Nubia products are known for their superlative camera, impeccable focus on design and an intuitive user interface and Amazon prime days are recognized globally as an opportunity to purchase best products at great price. We are delighted that with India's first ever Amazon prime day, customers once again have an opportunity to acquire handsets that integrate technology with aesthetics," Dheeraj Kukreja - Marketing Director, Nubia India said.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

Amazon Prime Day Offers: Nubia M2, N2, Z11, Z17 Mini to Be Available With Discounts, Cashbacks
 
 

