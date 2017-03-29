Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Set to Launch Dual Rear Camera Smartphone on April 6; Z17 mini Expected

 
29 March 2017
Nubia Set to Launch Dual Rear Camera Smartphone on April 6; Z17 mini Expected

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Highlights

  • Nubia has sent out invites to announce its new smartphone on April 6
  • It may be Nubia Z17 mini that will be launched at the event
  • Nubia Z17 mini may sport 13-megapixel dual cameras

ZTE brand Nubia has begun sending out invites for the launch of its new smartphone on April 6. Last week, ZTE announced three smartphones - Nubia M2, M2 Lite, and N2 despite the much anticipated Nubia Z17 mini, which was earlier reported to be revealed on March 21. It now, however, looks like Nubia Z17 mini could still be in works and is rumoured to be launched. Additionally, certification site TENAA has certified two new Nubia smartphones with model numbers NX569H and NX569J.

The media invite sent out by Nubia (via GSMArena) features a dual camera-like design with red and green hue. This strongly suggests that the Nubia's new smartphone would sport a dual-camera setup, as seen on the recently launched Nubia M2. Besides, in a similar news TENAA certified two smartphones bearing model numbers NX569H and NX569J on March 28. According to GSMArena, the model number NX569J is tipped to bear a dual camera setup, unibody metal design, and a rear fingerprint scanner, and it may be the Nubia Z17 mini that was also rumoured to bear a dual camera setup.

According to the earlier reports, ZTE brand Nubia was rumoured to launch the Z17 mini on its March 21 event but it didn't happen. Instead Nubia M2, M2 Lite, N2 were launched without any hints for Nubia Z17 mini. Going by the TENAA certification report, Nubia Z17 mini might get launched on April 6. The specifications of Nubia Z17 mini are said to include a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652/ 653 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. For graphics, it is said to sport an Adreno 510 GPU.

Other specifications include a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Micro + Nano/ microSD) that supports 4G LTE and it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Nubia UI 4.0 skin on top. For photography, Nubia Z17 mini houses a dual camera setup of 13-megapixel shooters with a flash module at the rear side, while there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back as well. It packs a 2930mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options are Wi-Fi (802.11ac), Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, GLONASS apart from 4G LTE support.

Tags: Nubia Z17 Mini Launch, ZTE Nubia Smartphone Launch, Nubia Z17 Mini Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Nubia, ZTE
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

HTC U With ‘Unique’ Edge Sense Feature Tipped to Launch Next Month
