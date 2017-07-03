Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery Expected to Launch in India on Wednesday

 
03 July 2017
Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery Expected to Launch in India on Wednesday

Highlights

  • Nubia India has posted a tweet teasing about the smartphone launch
  • The upcoming smartphone is likely to be Nubia N2
  • Nubia N2 comes with 16-megapixel front and 13-megapixel rear cameras

ZTE's Nubia brand on Monday announced that the company will launch its new smartphone in India on Wednesday, July 5. Nubia India posted a tweet on Monday where it teased a new smartphone without specifying its name, but going by the tweet and its accompanying photo, the smartphone has an "astounding camera". This points to the launch of the Nubia N2, which was launched in March this year in the Chinese market. Apart from this, there is no additional information available as of now.

In its tweet, Nubia India said "A camera built to capture beauty in the blink of an eye. Launching on 5th July. #ComingSoon #BiggestJustGotSharper #nubiaIndia." Accompanying this slogan is the poster of the smartphone that has the interiors of the upcoming smartphone's rear camera protruding out. As we said, the image teaser suggests that the upcoming smartphone could be Nubia N2 that comes with the camera specifications of 16-megapixel on the front and 13-megapixel at the rear side.

In addition to the above, the Nubia N2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Nubia UI 4.0 skin on top, sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, and standard connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, USB Type-C, fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It gets its power from a massive 5000mAh battery packed under the hood.

ZTE Nubia N2

ZTE Nubia N2

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh

Tags: Nubia N2 India Launch, Nubia N2 Specifications, Nubia N2 Price in India, Mobiles, Nubia, Android
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Tech News in Hindi

