ZTE's Nubia brand on Monday announced that the company will launch its new smartphone in India on Wednesday, July 5. Nubia India posted a tweet on Monday where it teased a new smartphone without specifying its name, but going by the tweet and its accompanying photo, the smartphone has an "astounding camera". This points to the launch of the Nubia N2, which was launched in March this year in the Chinese market. Apart from this, there is no additional information available as of now.

In its tweet, Nubia India said "A camera built to capture beauty in the blink of an eye. Launching on 5th July. #ComingSoon #BiggestJustGotSharper #nubiaIndia." Accompanying this slogan is the poster of the smartphone that has the interiors of the upcoming smartphone's rear camera protruding out. As we said, the image teaser suggests that the upcoming smartphone could be Nubia N2 that comes with the camera specifications of 16-megapixel on the front and 13-megapixel at the rear side.

In addition to the above, the Nubia N2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Nubia UI 4.0 skin on top, sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, and standard connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, USB Type-C, fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It gets its power from a massive 5000mAh battery packed under the hood.