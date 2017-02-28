Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nubia N1 lite Smartphone Launched at MWC 2017

 
28 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nubia N1 lite Smartphone Launched at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • The phone will be made available at the end of March
  • Company claims fingerprint scanner can unlock device in 0.3 seconds
  • Asian launch will include India as well

ZTE brand Nubia has launched a stripped-down version of its Nubia N1 smartphone - Nubia N1 lite at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The original Nubia N1 was launched last year by the company and just last month the company introduced a new variant of the smartphone, available in Black and Gold colour combination and with 64GB of inbuilt storage, twice as much as available before in the country.

The smartphone will be made available at the end of March and will be available in European countries including Spain, Germany, Czech Republic, and Italy. In Asia, the Nubia N1 lite will be made available in India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The Nubia N1 lite runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and despite what the name might suggest, still sports a 5.5-inch display like the original Nubia N1 but the screen resolution has been downgraded from full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) to 720p, GSMArena notes. The device will be powered by a quad-core processor, unlike the octa-core processor on the Nubia N1, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Nubia N1 lite comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage and houses a 3000mAh battery, Android Authority reports.

In terms of optics, the Nubia N1 lite sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture tagged with dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera at front.

Additionally, there is a fingerprint scanner located at the back of the device, which as per company's claims, is capable of unlocking the Nubia N1 lite in 0.3 seconds.

"With its finely textured coating and inward-sloping sides, the phone sits comfortably in the user's palm. The rear-mounted 'unipanel', comprised of a fingerprint sensor and rear-facing camera, features a decorative metallic design, adding an additional layer of sophistication to the phone's stylish appearance," the company said in its Nubia N1 lite launch release.

ZTE Nubia N1 lite

ZTE Nubia N1 lite

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Nubia N1 lite Launch, ZTE Nubia N1 lite, Mobiles, Android, ZTE, MWC, MWC 2017
Facebook's Virtual Reality Ambitions Could Be Threatened by Court Order
Unboxed Mobiles
Nubia N1 lite Smartphone Launched at MWC 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India on March 15
  2. Nokia 3 First Look
  3. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  4. Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched
  5. Sony Xperia Touch Turns Any Flat Surface Into an Interactive Touchscreen
  6. SpaceX to Send Two Tourists Around Moon in 2018
  7. Moto G5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi 3S Prime
  8. Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6: Which Phone Is for You?
  9. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.