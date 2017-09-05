Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia M2 Play With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
05 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nubia M2 Play With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India
  • Nubia M2 Play comes with fingerprint scanning support
  • It packs a 3000mAh battery

After launching it in China in July, ZTE has decided to launch the Nubia M2 Play smartphone in India as well. The big highlights of the smartphone are its 4G VoLTE capabilities, fingerprint scanning support, and Android Nougat software. The Nubia M2 Play has been priced in India at Rs. 8,999, and will be made available exclusively on Amazon India soon.

Specifications wise, the smartphone is a watered down version of the Nubia M2, but is a little better endowed than the Nubia M2 Lite smartphone. The Nubia M2 Play looks similar to the Nubia M2 Lite with a metal body, curved glass, and a single camera setup at the back. There's a home button in the front with the fingerprint scanner placed underneath. The volume keys are on the left edge while the power keys are on the right edge of the smartphone.

As for specifications, the Nubia M2 Play runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with nubiaUI 5.0 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display with 274ppi pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core(4 cores at 1.4GHz and 4 cores at 1.1GHz) Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with a 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage with the option to expand further via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Coming to the camera, the Nubia M2 Play sports a 13-megapixel main Sony CMOS sensor at the back with an f/2.2 aperture, flash support, and hybrid autofocus. It sports a 5-megapixel 84-degree wide-angle front camera with f/2.4 aperture for more composition in selfies. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh non-removable battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, and GLONASS.

The Nubia M2 Play is 7.9mm thick, and comes with a Neo Power 2.5 technology package that helps in battery optimisation as well as scenario-based smart sensing to let the user enjoy a perfect balance between performance and energy consumption.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ZTE Nubia M2 Play

ZTE Nubia M2 Play

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.1GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Nubia M2 Play Launch, Nubia M2 Play India Price, Nubia M2 Play Specifications, Nubia M2 Play FEatures, Mobiles, Android, ZTE
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Photos Gets Cache Feature to Replay Videos Without Using Additional Data
Nubia M2 Play With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Awesome Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions: Google's Android One Makes a Comeback
  2. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One Smartphone With Dual Cameras Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T Available With Discounts, Cashbacks, Offers
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Dual Camera Phone in India Today, Watch Live Stream
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy J7+ With Dual WhatsApp Support: Price, Specs
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 429 Plan Gives Up to 90GB Data, Unlimited Calls
  7. Jio Phone: Delivery Date, Booking Status, and More Questions Answered
  8. iPhone 8 Could Let You Activate Siri via the Sleep/ Wake Button
  9. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Retail Box, Promo Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. Android One Is Anything But Dead, Google Reaffirms With Xiaomi Mi A1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.