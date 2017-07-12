Nubia M2 to Go on Open Sale on Friday via Amazon India

Nubia M2, which was launched in India last week and then went on sale for the first time on Monday, will be going on open sale in the country on Thursday. The smartphone will become available to buy via Amazon India from 12pm IST. To recall, the Nubia M2 was made available to buy during the Amazon Prime Day sale, only for Amazon Prime members. Now, the smartphone will be available to buy for non-Prime members as well.

The Nubia M2 was unveiled back in March this year and the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup and an impressive 4GB of RAM.

Nubia M2 price in India

The Nubia M2 price in India is Rs. 22,999. The Nubia M2 variant launched in India features 64GB of inbuilt storage, and this is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It will be made available in Champagne Gold and Black Gold colour variants in the country.

Nubia M2 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nubia M2 runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) On-cell AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The highlight feature of the Nubia M2 is its dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel Sony CMOS sensors, with one capturing colour information and the other capturing monochrome, both with sapphire glass protection and an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 80-degree wide-angle lens.

The Nubia M2 comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 200GB), in India. Notably, the company has not launched the 128GB built-in storage variant in the country.

The connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, OTG, USB Type-C, and GPS. It houses a 3630mAh battery with NeoPower 2.5 fast charging support. The Nubia M2 measures 154.5x75.9x7mm and weighs 168 grams. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button and support for Dolby Sound 7.1 and Hi-Fi audio.