Nubia M2 With Dual Cameras to Go on Sale in India Today

Nubia M2, the dual rear camera smartphone recently launched in India by ZTE brand Nubia, will be going on sale in the country on Monday. The smartphone will be exclusively available for Amazon Prime members during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which kicks off at 6pm IST.

To recall, Nubia had announced last week that the M2 smartphone would be available in two colour variants in India - Champagne Gold and Black Gold. The company has also only brought the 64GB inbuilt storage variant of the smartphone to India, forgoing the 128GB model that had been introduced in China during its launch back in March.

Nubia M2 price in India

The Nubia M2 price in India is Rs. 22,999. As we mentioned, Nubia M2 variant launched in India features 64GB of inbuilt storage, and this is coupled with 4GB of RAM. As we also mentioned, the smartphone will be available only for Amazon Prime members, and the company has yet to reveal when the Nubia M2 will become available for regular consumers to buy.

Nubia M2 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nubia M2 runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) On-cell AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The highlight feature of the Nubia M2 is its dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel Sony CMOS sensors, with one capturing colour information and the other capturing monochrome, both with sapphire glass protection and an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 80-degree wide-angle lens.

The Nubia M2 comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 200GB), in India. Notably, the company has not launched the 128GB built-in storage variant in the country.

The connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, OTG, USB Type-C, and GPS. It houses a 3630mAh battery with NeoPower 2.5 fast charging support. The Nubia M2 measures 154.5x75.9x7mm and weighs 168 grams. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button and support for Dolby Sound 7.1 and Hi-Fi audio.