Nokia brand licensee HMD Global launched two revamped feature phones just a day ago, but is yet to release its much-anticipated flagship device. The rumoured Nokia 8 flagship has now leaked in press renders, giving away all the design details and the use of Carl Zeiss optics ahead of the alleged launch on July 31. Furthermore, the vertical dual camera setup has also been leaked separately, corroborating that the Nokia 8 will incorporate Carl Zeiss optics.

Tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has posted a press render of the Nokia 8 flagship showing the device from the front and back. A Blue colour variant is seen sporting a metal body and a vertical dual camera setup at the back. The lenses are Zeiss branded, making this the first smartphone to be leaked with this after the announcement of HMD Global and Zeiss partnership earlier this month. @evleaks also leaked the dual camera module separately showing two camera lenses, a flash at the bottom, and an extra hole presumed to be for laser autofocus. However, that’s just speculation and the fourth hole could be for something entirely different.

There’s a Home Button in the front with hardware capacitive keys on either side for navigation. The volume and power keys both are seen situated on the right edge of the device, while the 3.5mm audio jack is seen sitting on the top edge.

The Nokia 8 is tipped to run on Android 7.1 Nougat and sport a 5.3-inch QHD display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. Nokia 8 may launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage initially, though the rumoured 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variant may see the light of the day a little bit later. Two 13-megapixel rear lenses from Carl Zeiss are a possibility, and a 13-megapixel front camera is expected as well. The dimensions are tipped to be at 151.55x73.7mm.

Furthermore, the Nokia 8 is largely expected to be priced at EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400). Lastly, at launch, the Nokia 8 will be available in four colour options - Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue, and Gold/Copper.