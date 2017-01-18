After the launch of company's first Android smartphone earlier this month, Nokia has now been tipped to launch its Android-based P1 smartphone at MWC 2017. Further, it has been suggested that the smartphone will be based on Sharp Aquos Xx3 (seen alongside) smartphone, which was launched last year in Japan.

The Nokia P1 smartphone's price is expected to start around $800 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 128GB model and around $950 (roughly Rs. 64,700) for the 256GB variant, as per a report by Russian publication Worket (via PhoneArena). The phone has been tipped to run Android Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 5.3-inch display, covered in Gorilla Glass 5, with either full-HD or QHD screen resolution. The Nokia P1 is expected to pack Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a Zeiss-certified 22.6-megapixel rear camera, as per the report. In terms of water and dust resistance, phone is expected to be IP57-certified. The phone has been tipped to feature a 3500mAh battery with support for quick charging. There is a fingerprint scanner on the right of the device as well, as per the report.

HMD Global, which currently holds the licence to manufacture and distribute Nokia phones, has already sent out invites for its MWC 2017 event on February 26 where the company is expected to launch more Nokia smartphones. So far, the company has launched the Nokia 6 smartphone in China, with no plans to bring it outside the country.