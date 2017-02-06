HMD Global flagged off its Nokia Android phone lineup this year with the Nokia 6 mid-range smartphone. The device was met with a lot of adulation, and was even sold out in under a minute in its first flash sale in China. The company is now largely expected to launch the Nokia P1 smartphone at its event in MWC 2017. This is said to be a flagship device, and has been extensively tipped running up to the rumoured launch date.

There's a lot that is known about the device already, and a concept video was also made recently, based on all the leaks. Here's a comprehensive look at everything we know so far about the Nokia P1 smartphone:

Pricing and availability

The Nokia P1 smartphone is expected to come in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB variant is tipped to start at around $800 (roughly Rs. 54,500), and the 256GB variant is tipped to start at around $950 (roughly Rs. 64,700). As mentioned, the smartphone is largely expected to be unveiled at MWC, where the official pricing and availability will be announced. HMD Global is hosting its event on February 26. If the Nokia 6 launch is any testimony, then the Nokia P1 will also be a China-only launch, and international markets should get it at a later date.

Design

Based on the concept render video, the Nokia P1 is a premium looking high-end Android device with a metal frame. The hybrid dual-SIM slot is on the left edge, while the volume and power buttons are on the right edge. There's a Carl Zeiss lens at the back with the Nokia logo placed vertically. There's a USB Type-C port, the speaker grille, and the 3.5mm audio jack - all situated at the bottom edge. The Home Button sits below the display presumably over the fingerprint scanner. In the leak, the Nokia P1 is seen in Silver, Black, and Rose Gold colour options.

Specifications

The Nokia P1 smartphone is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and feature a 5.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top, with either full-HD or QHD screen resolution. The Nokia P1 is tipped to pack the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. However, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is reportedly going to be the first device to launch with the latest Qualcomm processor, and given the Nokia P1 is pegged for an MWC launch, this processor choice seems questionable.

In terms of optics, the Nokia P1 smartphone is said to feature a Zeiss-certified 22.6-megapixel rear camera and also come with IP57-certification for dust and water resistance. The phone is also rumoured to pack a 3500mAh battery with support for quick charging, and 128GB and 256GB storage options.