Nokia MWC 2017 Event: Rumoured Price, Specifications, and How to Watch Live Stream

 
26 February 2017
Nokia MWC 2017 Event: Rumoured Price, Specifications, and How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • Nokia's MWC event will begin at 9pm IST
  • Nokia 3310, Nokia P1, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 expected
  • Nokia 3310 will retain its form, but have specific modern upgrades

After the Nokia 6 success, HMD Global is set to launch a series of devices at its scheduled MWC 2017 event in Barcelona. The company is expected to reboot the iconic Nokia 3310, launch the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones alongside, and make other announcements at the event. Nokia's MWC event is set to begin at 4:30pm CET (9pm IST) on Sunday, and will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube for worldwide viewing.

How to watch Nokia's MWC 2017 live stream
You can head to its Facebook live link here, or even alternatively stream the press conference in 360 video on the Nokia YouTube channel. Gadgets 360 will also be on the ground giving you all the updates as it happens.

Price, features, specifications
Nokia is largely expected to launch four smartphones on Sunday - the Nokia 3310 reboot, Nokia P1, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5. Leaks and rumours of almost all the phones have been aplenty running up to the launch, and here's everything we know about the smartphones till date.

Nokia 3310
Starting with the Nokia 3310, it is largely expected to stick to its feature phone roots, and have only basic multimedia features. A concept video of the device reimagines the Nokia 3310 with a rear camera, 1.5-inch colour screen, run on Series 30+ user interface, and support FM radio. but we will have to wait till the Nokia MWC 2017 event to see if these actually make it to the rebooted feature phone. Rumours suggest that Nokia 3310 reboot will be priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000), positioning it as a secondary phone for the nostalgic Nokia fans.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5
Little is known about Nokia 5 so far, except that it may sport a 5.2-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and 2GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to cost EUR 199 (around Rs. 14,000). Nokia 3, on the other hand, is said to be the entry-level Nokia Android phone, with price tag of EUR 149 (about Rs. 10,500). The smartphone is said to have a 5.2-inch HD screen, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage, microSD expansion support, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera.

Nokia 8
A recent report suggests that the Nokia P1 is the long-rumoured flagship Nokia Android phone that may officially be launched with the name Nokia 8. As per leaks, the Android 7.0 Nougat-based Nokia 8 is said to have a 5.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top, 128GB and 256GB storage options, 6GB RAM, 22.6-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss optics, 3500mAh battery, and IP57 certification for dust- and water-resistance. The smartphone is said to run on Snapdragon 835 chipset, but since Samsung Galaxy S8 has been confirmed to be the first smartphone with the upcoming processor, we will have to wait and see how HMD Global handles the launch. A Nokia 8 listing on JD.com in China pegged the device's price at CNY 3,188 (approximately Rs. 32,000).

Nokia 6 global availability
Along with the phones, HMD Global is also expected to announce the global availability of the Nokia 6, which is officially available only in China.

Tasneem Akolawala

Tasneem Akolawala

